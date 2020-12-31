‘GO HOME ANWAR’ – MAHATHIR MINCES NO WORDS ABOUT ‘TANTRUM-THROWING’ ANWAR’S PM PROSPECTS – ‘DOES HE EVEN REALIZE HE CANNOT BE PM WITHOUT THE SUPPORT FROM MPs’

FORMER prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has closed the door to any cooperation with Anwar Ibrahim, claiming that he no longer believes in the Port Dickson MP and PKR president.

Dr Mahathir said Anwar has made so many promises in the past but has yet to fulfil any one of them.

“Anwar, does he ever fulfil his promise? In 2008 when Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’s government was on the verge of collapsing, he and his group had already worn neckties and suits but nothing happened,” said Dr Mahathir.

He said Anwar had then allegedly claimed he had the numbers to form the next government and was ready to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, but nothing came out of that.

“Do you still want to believe him? If you do that is your problem, but I do not believe him anymore.

“I was willing to work with him again after I said he could not be PM, but he refused,” the Langkawi MP said after a Pejuang event in Shah Alam, Selangor today.

Dr Mahathir today once again played down Anwar’s chances of becoming prime minister.

“Pi balik lah (go home),” the 95-year-old said in his native Kedah dialect.

Dr Mahathir said this after he was asked whether he would extend an olive branch to Anwar.

“I did not reject him. When Pakatan Harapan (PH) lost, there was PH Plus, we (independent MPs and Warisan) offered to cooperate but he refused. He ignored me.

“I made a deal, I will only become PM for six months, he rejected the idea.

“I then proposed Shafie Apdal (Parti Warisan Sabah president) and again he rejected the idea. Does he even realise he cannot become prime minister without the support from MPs?” said Dr Mahathir.

Anwar had repeatedly claimed he had enough support from MPs in the Dewan Rakyat to form the next government. He called two press conferences to announce that Muhyiddin Yassin’s government had collapsed.

He met the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in October to inform the King about the support he allegedly had from MPs but did not submit the list of names of MPs who were backing him.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution had also said that Anwar still has the numbers in the Dewan Rakyat.

Some MPs, however, lodged police reports denying that they are backing the former deputy prime minister to become prime minister. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

