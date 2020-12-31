DEAFENING SILENCE FROM MUHYIDDIN – AS COVID-19 NEW CASES HIT FRESH RECORD OF 2,525

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 2,525 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 1,481 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 88,941.

In a statement, Noor Hisham said the 2,525 new cases bring the total number of cases in the country to 113,010.

The eight deaths bring the toll to 471.

