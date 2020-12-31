OPPOSITION’S ‘GRAND COALITION’ PAKATAN-PLUS TO BE FORMED NEXT MONTH TO TAKE ON MUHYIDDIN & PN? GUAN ENG CONFIRMS BIG ‘POW-WOW’ – EVEN AS AMANAH MAKES IT CLEAR ‘ANWAR AS PM WON’T SECURE VICTORY IN GE15’ – INDEED IF ‘PRO-NAJIB & ZAHID’ ANWAR LEADS GRAND COALITION, DEFEAT IS THE CERTAINTY – ‘THERE ARE MANY LEADERS WHO CAN HELP & THESE INCLUDE SHAFIE & MUKHRIZ’

Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub believes there is no dispute within Pakatan Harapan that PKR president Anwar Ibrahim is the prime ministerial candidate but, he added, this won’t be the sole factor in trying to convince voters to return the coalition to power in the 15th general election.

Salahuddin said the second-tier leaders in the opposition are also expected to play an important role, including the non-Harapan leaders in the opposition.

Among the leaders he cited were Warisan president Shafie Apdal and Pejuang pro-tem president Mukhriz Mahathir.

“For sure, under Harapan’s agreement, Anwar is the prime ministerial candidate. But that does not mean it is the only factor to ensure our victory,” he told Malaysiakini today.

Salahuddin is among the main proponents of forming a grand coalition in the opposition, despite the icy relations between Anwar and Pejuang pro-tem chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The goal, Salahuddin said, is to complement the likelihood of an opposition victory in the next general election.

‘Our role is to complement Harapan’s victory’

“In Harapan, there are many leaders who can help. Our role is to complement Harapan’s victory and this includes leaders from Pejuang like Mukhriz and Shafie of Warisan,” he said.

The opposition is setting its sights on the next general election, after failing to regain power through the Dewan Rakyat following its ouster in late February.

Harapan and its allies won the 2018 general election but the coalition government collapsed 22 months later after Bersatu quit the coalition and a group of MPs led by former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali defected.

Anwar claimed in September that he managed to garner the support of enough MPs to retake Putrajaya but this support did not materialise during the Budget 2021 sitting.

Budget 2021, which acted as a proxy confidence vote for Perikatan Nasional’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, was narrowly passed in the Dewan Rakyat with 111 MPs voting in favour and 108 against. MKINI

Guan Eng says Pakatan will meet in January over grand coalition

GEORGE TOWN — Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties will be meeting in January to discuss the formation of a grand coalition in preparation for the 15th general election (GE15), said DAP’s Lim Guan Eng.

The DAP secretary-general said the main parties in the coalition will be meeting soon to discuss the matter.

“We will be meeting next year, in January, and this will definitely be discussed,” he said.

He said they wanted to focus on uniting the 108 Opposition leaders instead of trying to get “kleptocrat MPs” from Umno.

“We want to focus on a political reset for PH Plus as per my joint statement with Mat Sabu on December 17,” he told reporters on the sidelines after taking a ride on the Penang ferry this morning.

He said their intention for political reset was misinterpreted by some quarters who then accused them of attempting to change the leader.

“They say this is an attempt to change the leader. No. The leader remains the same,” he stressed.

“I think it is more effective to focus our minds on people-centric issues and to prepare for the general election. When you are united, we have better chances of winning,” he added.

Lim said Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu, also known as Mat Sabu, was the one to mention the grand coalition in his presidential speech in conjunction with Amanah’s 2020 National Convention in Bukit Katil, Melaka.

In his December 26 speech, Mohamad said Amanah was prepared to be the bridge to bring Opposition parties together to form a grand coalition in preparation for GE15. MALAY MAIL

