NOTHING WILL CHANGE – COVID-19 WILL ONLY GET WORSE IN 2021 – UNTIL NOW, MUHYIDDIN TOTALLY CLUELESS – WHILE INFECTED PATIENTS CONFUSED & UNSURE WHAT TO DO NOW THE GOVT SAYS DON’T GO TO THE HOSPITALS – WITHOUT HELP & GUIDELINES, WHAT IF THEY START LEAVING THEIR HOMES & SPREAD THE VIRUS EVEN FURTHER?

Why is the govt becoming laxer when Covid-19 is getting worse?

I hate to say this but at the rate the government is going, 2021 is going to be very much the same.

If ministers reprimand civil servants who try to get entertainers travelling from a red zone to Sarawak quarantined, then we are doomed.

If mass gatherings to usher in the New Year are more important, then bigger Covid-19 cases will welcome us in 2021.

And what’s with allowing for Thaipusam to go on, when it attracts thousands of devotees? Is this because we are yet to have a temple cluster?

We certainly did way better with adhering to protocols in March and the few months that followed.

But now that we are having four-digit cases every day, it’s perfectly okay to flounder? Especially when those who have tested positive are forced to wait in their homes due to insufficient hospital beds? Are we for real?

While I admit a large percentage of the cases involve migrant workers, does that mean the infection hasn’t also spread to the community? And have we not realised that we are not testing undocumented workers?

And thanks to the government going back on its words and detaining them, chances of us finding and persuading them to get tested are slim.

Have we really learnt a lesson? The rubber glove factory in Klang escaped shutdown and was slapped with a mere RM1,000 fine for not complying with Covid-19 preventive measures and providing appalling accommodation for their workers.

In comparison, how many poor Malaysians were issued with heavier fines and even jail term for failing to scan QR codes using the MySejahtera application?

I get so frustrated and angry every time my phone beeps and it’s a message from the National Security Council reminding us to practise social distancing, wear face masks and use sanitisers as a way of fighting Covid-19 together.

Do the ministers, filthy-rich corporates and others who care two hoots about following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) get these messages, I wonder.

We, the ordinary Malaysians, follow protocols and SOPs. It’s about time politicians and owners of conglomerates do so too.

It’s high time that those who flout safety measures and politicians who interfere in preventive measures are nabbed, jailed and issued heavy penalties.

I really want to wish everyone a Happy New Year. But the government has to cooperate with us, “simple” folks, in order for anything to be joyous come the new year.

I am keeping my fingers crossed and hoping the government would do the right thing, with consistency.

CHARLES SANTIAGO is the DAP MP for Klang.

A doctor’s guide on what to do if you get Covid-19 and told to stay home

Allowing asymptomatic Covid-19 patients to stay at home, a practice done in some countries such as the US, has long been frowned upon in Malaysia but as the pandemic escalates, local health authorities are being left with little choice.

The fact that Malaysia will send any Covid-19 patient to hospital or isolation centres, no matter how minor the symptoms, is something that the Health Ministry has taken pride in.

Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had in April even touted how the policy had helped curb the spread of Covid-19.

But as the number of active Covid-19 patients hit a record high day after day, with 22,562 under treatment as of yesterday, there are no longer enough beds for all Covid-19 patients. Nor are there enough ambulances to ferry them.

Even as stadiums and convention centres are being converted into isolation centres for Covid-19 patients, Noor Hisham last week advised asymptomatic Covid-19 patients to stay home first until beds become available.

The change in approach – not due to a willful change of policy but because the public healthcare system is now stretched to its limits – has led to confusion.

Some people who test positive for Covid-19 don’t know what to do as they wait for days before they are picked up by the Health Ministry.

Dr Musa Mohd Nordin, a consultant paediatrician at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital who has also provided regular analysis on the Covid-19 pandemic, advised on some interim action that Covid-19 patients can take while waiting at home.

His guideline is as follows:

1. If you have a positive test result but do not have symptoms, stay at home and #SelfIsolate as soon as you receive the results.

2. Your household needs to isolate too.

3. The health district department will contact you in due course.

4. You can leave your home only in certain circumstances.

5. But do not go to work, school, or public spaces.

6. Do not use public transport or taxis.

7. If you need to leave your home, you must observe strict wearing of masks and physical distancing and return immediately afterwards.

8. In Selangor, Selangor Task Force Covid-19 (STC) informs your test results via the SeLangkah app within 24 hours of testing so you do not need to leave your home to get your test results.

9. Stay as far away from other members of your household as possible, especially if they are in high-risk groups.

10. Wherever possible, avoid using shared spaces such as kitchens and other living areas while others are present and take your meals back to your room to eat.

11. Wear a face covering or a surgical mask when spending time in shared areas inside your home.

12. Exercise within your home, garden or private outdoor space.

13. Follow the general advice to reduce the spread of the infection within your household.

14. Your isolation period includes the day your test was taken and the next 10 full days.

15. This means that if, for example, the first positive Covid test was taken on the 15th, your isolation period ends at 23:59 hours on the 25th.

16. The official 10-day self-isolation period begins from the positive test result.

17. Most people with Covid-19 will experience a mild illness. Seek prompt medical attention if your illness or the illness of someone in your household is worsening.

18. You can return to your normal routine and stop self-isolating after 10 full days if you have remained well, or if the only symptoms you have are a mild cough or loss of smell, which can sometimes last for several weeks.

