DAP VS PKR VS PSB – BRACE FOR ALL OUT FIGHT FOR SEATS IN SARAWAK POLLS – WITH THOSE LEAST LIKELY TO WIN SEATS, SUCH AS PKR, DEMANDING THE MOST SEATS

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan is likely to work with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) in the 12th Sarawak state election but only in a loose coalition which will still see the two contest against each other in some seats.

Although it is definitely easier for opposition parties to cooperate to fight the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak, overlapping seats are unavoidable, said James Chin of Asia Institute at the University of Tasmania.

“PSB is eyeing a few seats, which are also considered winnable seats for both DAP and PKR, hence, we are expecting to see overlapping seats among the opposition parties,” he told FMT.

“That is why PSB president Wong Soon Koh has been saying his party is willing to work with ‘like-minded’ people and claimed to have had an informal discussion regarding seat distribution with DAP.

“If they were to announce that they are officially working together or discussing the issue formally, only then it means there would be no overlapping seats,” he said.

Apart from that, Chin said there was also a high level of mistrust among the opposition leaders, including Sarawak DAP and PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen, PKR chairman Larry Sng and Wong.

He said Wong had constantly attacked DAP in the state legislative assembly when he was the state second finance minister while Sng, another former BN leader, had previously served as an assistant minister in former chief minister Taib Mahmud’s cabinet.

“So, all of them need more time to get used to working together as opposition parties in Sarawak now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya said PSB is seen as flexible, whether it wishes to work with PH or to become GPS-friendly again, depending on the results of the upcoming state election.

“They are waiting for the best opportunity to work with whoever forms the next state government and the federal government. They won’t want to stay where they are now but to follow the winds,” he added.

