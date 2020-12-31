BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN’S BLUFF COLLAPSES – BERSATU MINISTER HASTENS TO ‘PREDICT’ GE15 ONLY IN 2023 – AMID SURVEY TWO-THIRDS OF UMNO LEADERS REJECT CO-OPERATION WITH BERSATU, WITH ZAHID DUE TO MEET DIVISION HEADS IN JANUARY

A cabinet minister and Bersatu supreme council member has dismissed rumours that the next general election would be called anytime soon.

Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, who is a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, predicted that the 15th general election would only happen close to the expiry of the current Dewan Rakyat’s term, which is over two years from now.

“I do not expect the general election would be called anytime soon. I predict that it would happen in 2023,” he said last night, as reported by Utusan Malaysia.

Redzuan was speaking to reporters in Langkawi, Kedah after attending a dialogue session with Bumiputera hotel operators.

According to the news report, the de facto special duties minister also claimed that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is now in a stable condition after the last Parliament sitting.

For the record, the recent Dewan Rakyat sitting saw Muhyiddin’s government surviving an attempt by the opposition to throw out PN’s Budget 2021 bill. If successful, the derailment of the budget would serve as a de facto vote of no confidence against the premier.

Adding further, Redzuan told reporters that the election would not be anytime soon because the country is still battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Is it necessary to be held anytime soon during the Covid-19 pandemic… We do not want to risk the people coming out in droves to cast their votes,” he said.

The government also wants to focus on managing the country and the wellbeing of the rakyat, he added. MKINI

