‘THEY’RE ALL THE SAME – CORRUPT, GREEDY & OUT TO GRAB AS MUCH AS THEY CAN’: 2020 – WHEN THE LONGEST LIST OF UMNO LEADERS & THEIR SPOUSES WERE MARCHED TO DOCK – BUT HOW LONG BEFORE MUHYIDDIN ‘FREES’ THEM AGAIN IN THE NAME OF POLITICAL SURVIVAL

KUALA LUMPUR: One of the most memorable quotes in the course of a series of high-profile trials not too long ago perhaps summed up best what happened in our halls of justice this year.

An ordinary member of the public was overheard making a sarcastic comment as simultaneous hearings — mainly involving corruption, money laundering, abuse of power, income tax evasion and a host of other crimes — were ongoing at the Jalan Duta court complex here.

In the docks of the different High Courts sat prominent names who many sceptical Malaysians least expected to be hauled in to answer for their alleged wrongdoings.

There was former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

It was the first time in Malaysian history that a top leader of the country and his wife had been dragged to court.

Then there were also the former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Kinabatangan member of parliament Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife Datin Seri Zizie Izette, along with a whole lot of other Umno leaders, all forced to sit in the unfamiliar surroundings of a dock as they agitatedly listened to witnesses laying hard evidence against them.

Malaysians were also kept hooked as the accused’s highly paid, top-notch lawyers tried every trick in the book to get their clients off the hook.

As expected, a large number of the politicians’ supporters initially thronged the courtrooms to follow the trials.

It was then that the unidentified man, obviously amused by the unexpected haul of Umno leaders being charged and their supporters coming in and out of the court complex, quipped that the party should consider temporarily shifting its headquarters to Jalan Duta.

So far, the biggest decisions have involved Najib and also former federal territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

Najib was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and fined RM210 million after he was found guilty of all seven charges related to the misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International Bhd — the former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

The Pekan member of parliament had since appealed against the conviction and sentence, with the matter scheduled to be heard in February next year.

Another high-profile Umno leader jailed and fined was Tengku Adnan, who was sentenced to 12 months behind bars and ordered to pay RM2 million after being found guilty of accepting the same amount from a tycoon property developer.

However, it was not just Umno leaders who were forced to make the daily walk up and down the Jalan Duta court complex this year.

Another top politician, whose mantra preached about competency, accountability and transparency, also found himself in the dock after he was charged with, of all things, corruptly receiving kickbacks for himself over the proposed Penang tunnel project.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, who is also a former finance minister and former Penang chief minister, pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, with his trial set to begin next year.

With a number of trials ongoing and some major decisions involving the personalities expected soon, the coming year is set to be an equally exciting one as far as the Malaysian justice system is concerned.

