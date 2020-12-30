AGONG SAYS IT – MALAYSIA TO INTENSIFY COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT WITH UAE – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN LOSES CONTROL OF COVID-19 FIGHT & CALLS GROW FOR SPECIAL PARLIAMENT MEETING TO BRAINSTORM NEW STRATEGIES – ‘MALAYSIA IS NOW AMONG THE WORST IN ASEAN, LOSING OUT TO THAILAND, SINGAPORE, VIETNAM, CAMBODIA & LAOS’

TO overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysia is looking forward to intensifying efforts on vaccine development with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

In an exclusive interview with Emirates News Agency (WAM), Sultan Abdullah said UAE has demonstrated itself as a friend of Malaysia during this difficult period.

“Both countries could explore and intensify relations in the field of Covid-19 vaccine development and strengthen post-pandemic collaboration in the fields of health, education, food security, agriculture, future technology, renewable and clean energy, halal industry and tourism, just to name a few,” he was quoted as saying in WAM’s report yesterday.

Sultan Abdullah was on a five-day special visit to Abu Dhabi, UAE, where he also met with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan, and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, Sultan Abdullah also commented on the common values between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, saying that Malaysia, as a trading nation, has placed a strong emphasis on the relation with GCC countries, especially the UAE.

He said, Malaysia’s Islamic identity for decades has been factored into the ties with GCC countries where issues of importance to the Muslim ummah have been closely engaged.

“Malaysia also shares many similar and common values with GCC countries. With its strategic geographical location, UAE in particular, has been the main trading hub not only in this region but also in the world for decades,” said Sultan Abdullah. – – Bernama

Call for special Parliament meeting to discuss new Covid-19 strategy, says Kit Siang

PUTRAJAYA should call for a special Parliament meeting next month to address issues related to Covid-19 in the country, which is getting out of control, said Lim Kit Siang.

The DAP veteran said the government should try to rectify its mistakes in the war against Covid-19 pandemic, and to discuss the issue at the last cabinet meeting for the year today.

He said the cabinet should also agree for the special Parliament meeting to address the Covid-19 problem.

“The grave mistakes that had led to a runaway situation in the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia should be the agenda of the special Parliament sitting.

“Despite my call more than six months ago for an all-of-government and whole-of-society strategy and approach in the war against the pandemic, and for Parliament to set up a select committee on the pandemic, nothing has been done,” said the Iskandar Puteri MP in a statement today.

He said the government has failed dismally to earn the trust and confidence of all Malaysians and to communicate effectively on the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have overtaken China, a country where the pandemic started and has a population 40 times that of Malaysia, in cumulative total of Covid-19 cases, although fortunately not in the cumulative total of Covid-19 fatalities, on December 16.”

He cautioned that the surge in cases could place Malaysia among the top 30 to 40 countries with the highest virus caseload.

“Malaysia is now among the worst countries in Asean in fighting the Covid-19 epidemic, losing out to Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

“It is also poised to overtake Myanmar, beating Indonesia in the total cases per one million population index (Indonesia’s 2,645 versus Malaysia’s 3,335), while behind Philippines on all fronts – from cumulative total of Covid-19 cases, fatalities to total cases per one million population index,” he said.

He said health experts were calling for a different strategy to contain the infections to prevent further strain on the public health system.

He added that the government should also announce a new strategy to bring the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic under control.

As of yesterday, Malaysia’s cumulative total of cases stood at 108,615, of which 21,443 were active. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

BERNAMA / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

