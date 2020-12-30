BOMBSHELL – WANTED IN GE15 – NEW FACES WHO CAN CREATE A ‘WAVE’ – OUT-OF-BULLETS & STALE, ANWAR & MAHATHIR ARE TOO PASSE – NO ONE WOULD BOTHER TO GO TO THEIR RALLIES, THEY’VE HEARD IT ALL BEFORE: FINALLY MUKHRIZ GETS IT RIGHT – WHILE ‘MY HEART IS STILL WITH UMNO’ KU LI STICKS TO HIS GUNS MUHYIDDIN IS AN ILLEGITIMATE PM

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad was instrumental in toppling the BN government during the 14th general election (GE14), but it is now time for younger political figures to take centre stage in the next election, Pejuang pro-tem president Mukhriz Mahathir says.

The former Kedah menteri besar said this in an Astro Awani talk show yesterday evening when asked about the possibility of his father contesting in the next election.

“I think it’s time for us to look for new figures, otherwise, it would just be the same names repeated.

“It’s time to change the current political situation.

In September, Mahathir revealed that he would not be contesting in GE15 but in less than two weeks, he changed his mind as his previous stand had caused a lot of unhappiness among supporters.

In August, the nonagenarian formed Pejuang to continue fighting corruption but until now its registration is pending approval by the Registrar of Societies (ROS). It is an independent party and is not aligned to any coalition.

The new party was formed after Mahathir and several MPs were ousted from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin-led Bersatu, which left Pakatan Harapan in February to form a new government with Umno, PAS and several other parties.

Pejuang had backed independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Sanusi during the Slim by-election in August but lost to BN.

Last month, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik announced his exit from the Pejuang.

 

With the former education minister’s withdrawal, Pejuang only has four MPs remaining in the party namely Mahathir, who is the Langkawi MP, Mukhriz, Kubang Pasu MP Amiruddin Hamzah and Sri Gading MP Shahruddin Salleh.

Explaining further, Mukhriz noted that it was fitting for his father to fight against the kleptocratic government in GE14.

“If it’s for GE15, I think it’s time for us to look into the younger generation (for candidates).

“I thought Tun (Mahathir) was apt for GE14… (at the time) the kleptocracy government had a huge fund, but we won anyway because we (Harapan) joined forces and put aside our differences,” he said.

Mukhriz suggested that the opposition bloc should focus on its direction and put aside matters that were breaking them apart.

However, despite calling for fresh faces in leadership for the next general election, he said Mahathir is still needed to draft a strategy against political foes.

“I think he has a lot of experience to share and his mind is brilliant in coming up with strategies.

“There are things that are beyond the minds of young people, so he can help in drafting the strategy to face our enemies,” Mukhriz added. MKINI

My heart is with Umno, says Ku Li

Umno stalwart Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said his heart is with Umno and he will continue to serve the party.

Recently, the Gua Musang MP made an unpopular move by sharing the stage with former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, where the duo predicted the fall of the Perikatan Nasional government by losing Budget 2021’s final vote in its third reading.

However, the budget was passed with only a three-vote majority.

Tengku Razaleigh’s move had triggered criticism from Umno leaders and the grassroots who called for the 83-year-old to be referred to the party’s disciplinary committee or be sacked.

At the same time, Tengku Razaleigh told Malaysiakini that he has no plan to quit Umno.

“Why should I leave Umno? I am very close to Umno, that’s why I’m with the party,” he said when asked about the probability of him leaving it.

The Umno advisory board chairperson also dismissed his critics who accused him of abandoning Umno back when he formed a new party called Semangat 46.

In his defence, Ku Li claimed that Semangat 46 was established after the court banned Umno in 1988 and that the idea to set up another party was based on first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman’s suggestion, since he and some former Umno members were not allowed to join the new Umno formed by Mahathir.

“But when Mahathir invited us all back into Umno, we dissolved Semangat 46,” he said.

Of late, Tengku Razaleigh has been vocal against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. In attempts to dethrone Muhyiddin, he sent a letter to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun to allow for a no-confidence motion against the prime minister to be debated.

He also sent letters to lawmakers urging them to support the no-confidence motion.

However, Azhar did not entertain his request, asking Ku Li to consult de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan on the matter.

Ku Li stressed that majority support for the prime minister has to be proven in the Dewan Rakyat, not only based on the budget votes or statutory declarations.

“This is about confidence (in the leadership and the country) which is able to stabilise the political situation. Outsiders will have a positive reaction to us if the government is legitimate. This is important.

“If they are confident, their amount of investment will multiply, job and business opportunities will increase.

“The economy will get better and the political situation will be stable. Won’t this benefit us all?”

Asked if he would contest in the next general election, Ku Li said he would leave it to the party and the people to decide on the matter. MKINI

