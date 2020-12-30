BOMBSHELL – WANTED IN GE15 – NEW FACES WHO CAN CREATE A ‘WAVE’ – OUT-OF-BULLETS & STALE, ANWAR & MAHATHIR ARE TOO PASSE – NO ONE WOULD BOTHER TO GO TO THEIR RALLIES, THEY’VE HEARD IT ALL BEFORE: FINALLY MUKHRIZ GETS IT RIGHT – WHILE ‘MY HEART IS STILL WITH UMNO’ KU LI STICKS TO HIS GUNS MUHYIDDIN IS AN ILLEGITIMATE PM

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad was instrumental in toppling the BN government during the 14th general election (GE14), but it is now time for younger political figures to take centre stage in the next election, Pejuang pro-tem president Mukhriz Mahathir says.

The former Kedah menteri besar said this in an Astro Awani talk show yesterday evening when asked about the possibility of his father contesting in the next election.

“I think it’s time for us to look for new figures, otherwise, it would just be the same names repeated.

“It’s time to change the current political situation.

“We can see examples in other countries, where unknown faces surfaced and caused a wave,” Mukhriz, the MP for Jerlun, added.

In September, Mahathir revealed that he would not be contesting in GE15 but in less than two weeks, he changed his mind as his previous stand had caused a lot of unhappiness among supporters.

In August, the nonagenarian formed Pejuang to continue fighting corruption but until now its registration is pending approval by the Registrar of Societies (ROS). It is an independent party and is not aligned to any coalition.

The new party was formed after Mahathir and several MPs were ousted from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin-led Bersatu, which left Pakatan Harapan in February to form a new government with Umno, PAS and several other parties.

Pejuang had backed independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Sanusi during the Slim by-election in August but lost to BN.

Last month, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik announced his exit from the Pejuang.

With the former education minister’s withdrawal, Pejuang only has four MPs remaining in the party namely Mahathir, who is the Langkawi MP, Mukhriz, Kubang Pasu MP Amiruddin Hamzah and Sri Gading MP Shahruddin Salleh.

Explaining further, Mukhriz noted that it was fitting for his father to fight against the kleptocratic government in GE14.

“If it’s for GE15, I think it’s time for us to look into the younger generation (for candidates).

“I thought Tun (Mahathir) was apt for GE14… (at the time) the kleptocracy government had a huge fund, but we won anyway because we (Harapan) joined forces and put aside our differences,” he said.

Mukhriz suggested that the opposition bloc should focus on its direction and put aside matters that were breaking them apart.

However, despite calling for fresh faces in leadership for the next general election, he said Mahathir is still needed to draft a strategy against political foes.

“I think he has a lot of experience to share and his mind is brilliant in coming up with strategies.

“There are things that are beyond the minds of young people, so he can help in drafting the strategy to face our enemies,” Mukhriz added. MKINI

My heart is with Umno, says Ku Li