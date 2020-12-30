BOMBSHELL – WANTED IN GE15 – NEW FACES WHO CAN CREATE A ‘WAVE’ – OUT-OF-BULLETS & STALE, ANWAR & MAHATHIR ARE TOO PASSE – NO ONE WOULD BOTHER TO GO TO THEIR RALLIES, THEY’VE HEARD IT ALL BEFORE: FINALLY MUKHRIZ GETS IT RIGHT – WHILE ‘MY HEART IS STILL WITH UMNO’ KU LI STICKS TO HIS GUNS MUHYIDDIN IS AN ILLEGITIMATE PM

Umno stalwart Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said his heart is with Umno and he will continue to serve the party.
Recently, the Gua Musang MP made an unpopular move by sharing the stage with former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, where the duo predicted the fall of the Perikatan Nasional government by losing Budget 2021’s final vote in its third reading.
However, the budget was passed with only a three-vote majority.
Tengku Razaleigh’s move had triggered criticism from Umno leaders and the grassroots who called for the 83-year-old to be referred to the party’s disciplinary committee or be sacked.
At the same time, Tengku Razaleigh told Malaysiakini that he has no plan to quit Umno.
“Why should I leave Umno? I am very close to Umno, that’s why I’m with the party,” he said when asked about the probability of him leaving it.
The Umno advisory board chairperson also dismissed his critics who accused him of abandoning Umno back when he formed a new party called Semangat 46.
In his defence, Ku Li claimed that Semangat 46 was established after the court banned Umno in 1988 and that the idea to set up another party was based on first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman’s suggestion, since he and some former Umno members were not allowed to join the new Umno formed by Mahathir.
“But when Mahathir invited us all back into Umno, we dissolved Semangat 46,” he said.
Of late, Tengku Razaleigh has been vocal against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. In attempts to dethrone Muhyiddin, he sent a letter to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun to allow for a no-confidence motion against the prime minister to be debated.
He also sent letters to lawmakers urging them to support the no-confidence motion.
However, Azhar did not entertain his request, asking Ku Li to consult de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan on the matter.
Ku Li stressed that majority support for the prime minister has to be proven in the Dewan Rakyat, not only based on the budget votes or statutory declarations.
“This is about confidence (in the leadership and the country) which is able to stabilise the political situation. Outsiders will have a positive reaction to us if the government is legitimate. This is important.
“If they are confident, their amount of investment will multiply, job and business opportunities will increase.
“The economy will get better and the political situation will be stable. Won’t this benefit us all?”
Asked if he would contest in the next general election, Ku Li said he would leave it to the party and the people to decide on the matter. MKINI
MKINI
.