IN SHOCK U-TURN, ‘HYPOCRITE OF THE YEAR’ ANWAR – WHO TRIED TO BECOME PM ON THE WINGS OF NAJIB & ZAHID – NOW CRITICIZES PAKATAN LEADERS FOR BEING ‘SOFT’ ON CORRUPTION: OR IS HE ACTUALLY SCOLDING HIS ALLIES DAP & AMANAH FOR REFUSING TO BUDGE & CLOSE AN EYE TO ACCEPTING CONVICTED FELON NAJIB & MOST CRIMINALLY-CHARGED LEADER ZAHID?

SHAH ALAM: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim has taken to task some Pakatan Harapan leaders who criticise Barisan Nasional on matters involving 1MDB and corruption among Umno leaders but softened their stand when it involved their own leaders.

Anwar, who is also PH chairman, admitted that the coalition failed to prove that it was capable of fighting corruption when it helmed Putrajaya for 22 months under the leadership of Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“In 2018, we succeeded (to form a government), but we didn’t manage to bring change. PH failed to prove to the rakyat that we represented those who wanted reform, including in the fight against corruption.

“While it is true that we stand firm against 1MDB and the corruption involving Umno leaders, we tolerate such matters when it involves our own factions,” he said at the launch of the “100 Esei Seni dan Sastera Era Reformasi 2008” book today.

Anwar said changes need to be made on a large scale to convince the people that PH is capable of governing the country again and better than it had done previously.

“When we become a government, we have to show a different attitude. If our administrations are more or less similar, then that is not reform,” he said, adding that carrying out any reforms was more than just taking over power but to also change the perspective of the people.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.