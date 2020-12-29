BOMBSHELL – ‘EVIL & DESPICABLE’ HALAL CERTS – JAKIM TO BE LET OFF THE HOOK? IN ANOTHER OF MUHYIDDIN’S DOUBLE STANDARDS POLITICAL MOVES, COPS TO ‘ASSIST’ TRADE MINISTRY IN MEAT SCANDAL PROBE – EVEN AS CALLS RING OUT TO PUNISH JAKIM, THE AUTHORITY RESPONSIBLE FOR ISSUING THE FALSE CERTS
IGP: Police will help investigate meat cartel case
LANGKAWI — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador says the police will assist the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) with investigations into the meat import cartel case.
He said the department had also opened several investigation papers over the issue based on reports lodged by several individuals and non-governmental organizations.
“This issue is related to trade, so the most relevant (authority) to investigate it is KPDNHEP, but in the meantime, the police will investigate reports claiming that there are cartels that commit irregularities with regard to imported meat.
“If it is proven that such activities exist and it causes concern to the public, we will enforce the law,” he said at a press conference after the Khazanah Integrated Operations Meeting (OBK) here today.
The issue over the imported meat with questionable halal status recently heated up after the media managed to unravel the case, causing public outrage.
On the OBK meeting chaired by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Customs), Abdul Hamid said among the issues raised was about action against employers who had kongsi houses at the edge of the forest, which allowed their foreign workers to carry out wildlife trapping activities.
“Some foreign workers take the opportunity to trap animals in the forest near the kongsi house, but we will take stern action against the employer because they are responsible to ensure that the workers do not commit such offences,” he said.
Meanwhile, Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said that by 2021, OBK enforcement activities will be concentrated at hunting areas in forest reserves, including in the Titiwangsa Range National Park which has been identified as a protected area and natural habitat for the Malayan Tiger.
He said there were hunters who set traps for wild boars, for example, but other protected wildlife were also affected by them.
“So we want to focus on destroying the traps, especially wire traps, mostly located on the edges of the forest, especially those close to kongsi houses,” he said.
Customs director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir was also present at the press conference. — Bernama/ MALAY MAIL
Jakim should be held responsible in meat cartel scandal as they issued halal certs, says Anwar
PETALING JAYA: The Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (Jakim) must also be accountable for the meat cartel controversy as they were the authority in charge of issuing halal certification to food products, says PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pic).
“This is the most evil and despicable example of how the flesh and blood of Muslims can be violated.
“This is not just an issue involving the Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry, but also Jakim, as they are the ones issuing halal certification. They must be held responsible together,” Anwar said in his speech during the launch of the “100 Arts and Literature Essays of the Reformation Era 2008” in Shah Alam on Tuesday (Dec 29).
Anwar, without mincing his words, also said the controversy was not a matter that can be forgiven by Malaysians.
“There must be political will to come out with answers to this matter and punish the ones who manipulated religion.
“This is the most classic method to manipulate religion aside from poisoning the people,” he said.
On Monday (Dec 28), Jakim research division director Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee said investigations into the meat cartel controversy were not being carried out by Jakim because other government agencies were already looking into the matter.
Recently, authorities busted a cartel that had been smuggling meat from Ukraine, Brazil, Argentina and China, and repackaging them with a halal logo.
A raid was carried out at a warehouse in Senai, Johor, where 1,500 tonnes of frozen meat worth RM30mil were seized.
The cartel, believed to have been operating for a few years, had allegedly been using the warehouse as a location to make fake labels and stamps to be pasted on packages of meat not certified to be halal. ANN
