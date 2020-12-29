ANWAR Ibrahim has said he is willing to work with anyone, including his nemesis and former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mahathir, to form a grand coalition as long as Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) principles are honoured.

The PKR president said it is up to PH leaders to decide if they want to invite Dr Mahathir or others to join it.

“That, I will leave to PH… whoever can be invited, but they need to follow the PH principles. Not bring their personal agendas or carry on with detrimental actions from the past,” he told reporters after a book launch event today.

The Port Dickson MP said that whoever claims to have an interest in becoming prime minister must be firmly committed to reform for good governance and be prepared to fight graft.

“It’s not about protecting your family and your cronies, and enriching them in the name of change or people’s mandate.

“You must be clear in your agenda to combat excesses, including political corruption, and commit to championing and helping the plight of the rural poor, and the marginalised communities among the rural Malays in the peninsula,” he said.

Last Saturday, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said he is willing to be the “bridge” for all parties in the opposition to unite in a grand coalition ahead of the next general election.

The former defence minister said a grand coalition should be formed between PH and other opposition parties, like Warisan and Pejuang, to restore the people’s mandate won in the last general election.

“I think it is important for Amanah to continue to play a role in strengthening PH.

“Even more important is to expand PH’s cooperation with all parties and other opposition parties to establish a grand realignment to form another grand coalition,” Mohamad said at the Amanah national convention in Malacca recently.

PH is made up of PKR, DAP and Amanah, but they form the parliamentary opposition with Warisan and yet-to-be registered Pejuang, which was founded by Dr Mahathir Mohamad following his ouster from Bersatu.

Some lawmakers have mooted for a coalition between the five parties but this has not taken off following a tense stand-off between Dr Mahathir and Anwar Ibrahim.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.