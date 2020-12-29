2021 THE YEAR OF MAHATHIR? AS THE YEAR OF THE RAT GIVES WAY TO THE YEAR OF THE OX – MAHATHIR’S YEAR – WILL RODENTS LIKE AZMIN CARTEL & GANG MUHYIDDIN BE FORCED TO SCURRY OFF TO HIDE?

THE Year of the Rat is not only notable for the Covid-19 pandemic but also political dramas that led to a change in the federal government and some state administrations in Malaysia with many interesting turn of events.

Political turmoil started early in the year with rumours rife concerning pressure within the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition for a power transition from then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to PKR president and Port Dickson MP Anwar Ibrahim.

As they failed to resolve the issue, the kerfuffle led to several top-level meetings involving political leaders amid talk of possible realignment in the country’s political landscape, resulting in the famous “Sheraton move” on February 23, which was a gathering of certain PH factions and opposition parties at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

That, eventually led to the collapse of the PH government.

PH comprised Bersatu, PKR, DAP and Amanah with Sabah-based parties Warisan and Upko as allies.

Following the “Sheraton move”, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin announced the next day the party was quitting the PH coalition, which was quickly followed by news of Dr Mahathir’s unexpected resignation as prime minister and Bersatu chairman the same day.

The seismic shift in politics did not stop there as 11 PKR MPs, including several ministers, quit the party to become independent reps.

The whole nation, while in the midst of facing Covid-19, was astounded when Dr Mahathir resigned as prime minister, which led Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to appoint a new prime minister after one-to-one interviews with all MPs and heads of parties at the Istana Negara, before consulting the Malay rulers on the matter.

On February 29, Malaysians got all the answers they needed as Sultan Abdullah consented to the appointment of Muhyiddin as the country’s eighth prime minister.

Muhyiddin then formed a new coalition government consisting of Bersatu, Barisan Nasional (Umno, MCA, MIC), PAS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star), Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah, Sabah Progressive Party, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Parti Bersatu Sabah, which became known as Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The political saga didn’t stop there as Dr Mahathir, who is also Langkawi MP, formed a new party known as Pejuang, consisting of five ex-Bersatu leaders, just before the Slim by-election in Perak held on August 29, but failed miserably, losing by a big margin to BN in a three-cornered fight.

Despite being labelled Dr Mahathir’s blue-eyed boy in Bersatu, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, however, declined to join Pejuang but instead formed a new youth-based party known as Muda to focus on the youth agenda.

Later, Muhyiddin’s eight-month-old administration managed to fend off a leadership challenge from opposition leader Anwar, who claimed he had enough formidable support in Parliament to form a new government and become the country’s next prime minister, but it did not materialise.

The change in administration at the federal level also led to PH losing Johor, Kedah, Malacca and Perak.

In Johor, Benut rep Hasni Mohammad, 61, who is Johor BN chairman and state Umno chief, was sworn in as the 18th menteri besar on February 28 following the formation of the Gabungan Baharu coalition government there comprising BN, PAS and Bersatu.

In Malacca, Lendu rep and state Umno secretary, Sulaiman Md Ali, 54, from BN, was appointed as the 12th chief minister on March 9, replacing Amanah’s Adly Zahari, who had been appointed on May 11, 2018.

The upheavals did not stop there as on March 13, Ahmad Faizal Azumu was sworn in as Perak menteri besar for the second time in 22 months, having taken his first oath of office on May 12, 2018, then leading the state government under the PH administration.

Faizal took the oath once again and to lead the state government under the new coalition PN.

However, a shocking turn of events in December saw the Bersatu deputy president lose majority support among assemblymen of the Perak assembly, which led to his resignation from his post on December 4. He was replaced by Kota Tampan assemblyman and Perak Umno chairman Saarani Mohamad.

In Kedah, yet another chapter opened as Jeneri rep Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, 46, was sworn in as the 14th menteri besar on May 17 after the Kedah PAS deputy commissioner received majority support from the assemblymen.

Earlier on the same day, Mukhriz Mahathir, who had headed the PH government in Kedah, announced his resignation as menteri besar effective immediately after losing majority support in the state assembly. He later joined Pejuang.

As time went by, the nation also witnessed an attempted coup in Sabah, with former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman claiming he had a better majority than Mohd Shafie Apdal.

However, Governor Juhar Mahiruddin decided to dissolve the state assembly and called a state election, which was later won by the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition comprising PN, BN as well as other state-based parties such as PBS and Star.

Sabah Bersatu chief and Sulaman assemblyman Hajiji Noor was appointed as the new chief minister on September 29 and had the unenviable task of forming a new state line-up to secure the people’s trust.

The state polls on September 26 led to the third wave of Covid-19 in the country.

Another Malaysian state in Borneo, Sarawak, is also facing crunch time to hold its polls by June next year, or the state assembly will be automatically dissolved at the end of its five-year term, causing speculation whether it will be held at the same time as the 15th general election.

In capping the year, Muhyiddin, who is Pagoh MP, averted a showdown with the passing of Budget 2021, following a botched bid by PH to vote it down.

– Bernama

.