PUBLIC OUTRAGE GROWS – STOP MAKING EXCUSES, SEND ALL COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES TO QUARANTINE CENTRES – BORROW OR DEPLOY PUBLIC TRANSPORT LIKE VANS, BUSES & DRIVERS – ABOVE ALL THINK OUT OF THE BOX, REP TELLS ‘MUNDANE’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME AS INFECTIONS HIT DANGER ZONES

Stop making excuses, send all patients to quarantine centres, urges rep

PUTRAJAYA should stop making excuses and utilise all resources to ferry Covid-19 patients from their homes to quarantine centres, said a Selangor assemblyman.

Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran said it is crucial the government addresses this issue as asking patients to remain at home while the Health Ministry looks into providing transportation is not feasible.

“Claiming the delay is due to the rising number of cases is not acceptable. We have been battling the pandemic since March and the Sabah outbreak in October should have given the government enough time to develop an efficient response plan.

“There are also ample international action plans in place that can be emulated. For example, Singapore utilised public buses to transport Covid-19-positive patients. France even ran a special train service for this purpose,” he said in a statement today.

The ministry should not rely on ambulances to transport patients as the number of patients is more than 1,000 daily, he said.

“The government should be deploying other assets and drivers, including vans and buses not in use and even engage the military to assist.”

Yesterday, director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said while the country is capable of handling the spike in daily new infections, there are delays in transporting patients.

One of the causes for delay is usually in cases of Covid-19-positive individuals.

“Unlike clusters at workplaces where migrant workers are concerned, where they can be easily transported on a bus, individual cases require a personal van which would take up more time when more individual cases arise,” said Noor Hisham.

The Health Ministry is mulling allowing people diagnosed with Covid-19 to quarantine at home instead.

The Malaysian Insight reported that Covid-19 task force (STFC) chief Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad as saying cases in Selangor are expected to remain high until the middle of next year.

Rajiv said many patients do not have the luxury of a single room that they can live in isolation during the quarantine period.

Many foreign workers share crowded homes, leaving them exposed even longer will just cause the virus to spread, he said.

“Those in lower-income housing will also find it hard to isolate. Families with younger children will also struggle to self-isolate at home as young kids can never understand or accept why their parents will not come out of the room or let them in.”

Rajiv said patients are at the highest risk of infecting others between three days before developing symptoms and seven days after developing symptoms.

“Even the slightest delay can cause another cluster. Moreover, while there are many responsible people, we cannot rely on everyone following the stay-at-home instruction.

“Many may still go out and interact with others for a variety of reasons, especially if they are asymptomatic.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

