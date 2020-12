BOMBSHELL – SOME MALAYSIAN LEADERS & THEIR OFFSPRING – A TALE OF A CORRUPT CULTURE & THE USEFUL VS THE USELESS

The study is the first of its kind in the world.

DECEMBER 26, 2020

Ultraviolet radiation is a common method of killing bacteria and viruses.

Tel Aviv University proves coronavirus killed efficiently, quickly, cheaply

using ultraviolet (UV) light-emitting diodes (UV-LEDs) at specific frequencies

Prof. Hadas Mamane, head Environmental Engineering, Tel Aviv University’s School of Mechanical Engineering, led study with Prof. Yoram Gerchman and Dr. Michal Mandelboim.UV-LED bulbs require less than half a minute to destroy 99.9% of coronaviruses

her team developed low-cost, decentralized, nonpolluting means to produce ethanol

and thereby an alcohol-based hand sanitizer – from municipal and agricultural waste

LEDs have wide range of wavelengths, known as A, B and C

UV-A emitted by sun, some human benefits, also causes sunburns, skin cancer

UV-B and C never reach humans because absorbed by earth’s ozone layer

UV-B and C effective in disinfection using UV-LED bulbs

UV LED bulbs can be installed in ventilation system and sterilize air circulation

also developing transparent coating sprayed on surfaces

can kill viruses using visible light LEDs

as it develops LED bulbs able to efficiently disinfect large surfaces and spaces

“Our research has commercial and societal implications,” Mamane said.

this technology is the future, by 2025 to become mainstream