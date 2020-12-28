NOTHING TO DO WITH US – JAKIM, AT THE CENTRE OF A MASSIVE BRIBE-TAKING SCANDAL, INSISTS IT’S INNOCENT – EVEN AS DAP DEMANDS ROYAL INQUIRY – ‘IT’S NOT JUST MALAYS WHO HAVE BEEN DUPED BY NON-HALAL MEAT BUT NON-MALAYS WOULD ALSO HAVE BOUGHT & EATEN THE DISEASED & POOR QUALITY MEAT SOLD AT SUPERMARKETS’

PETALING JAYA: The government agency in charge of halal certification said today that the issue of meat smuggling and enforcement of wrongly declared items was outside its jurisdiction and under the purview of other agencies.

This was after news of a group of meat importers mixing different meats and passing it off as halal meat in the open market.

Department of Islamic Development Malaysia’s (Jakim) research division senior director Sirajuddin Suhaimee said its duty was to check if slaughterhouses conform with shariah rules from the moment the animals were slaughtered up to the packaging, locally as well as overseas.

He said the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis) and the domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry were ultimately in charge of checking on the wrongful declaration of items brought into the country.

Sirajuddin said Jakim had kept its silence on the “meat cartel issue” as the two agencies – Maqis and the consumer affairs ministry – were investigating the matter and would reveal all once ready.

“Let the investigation be carried out by the relevant agencies. Jakim’s feedback would only cause uneasiness, our statement could jeopardise investigations,” he was quoted by Bernama as saying.

Sirajuddin spoke about the matter in Jakim’s Facebook Live broadcast on a broader issue of halal certifications.

On claims that mixed meats have been an issue for the past 40 years, he said such claims cannot be verified as it came from meat industry players and not enforcement agencies.

The issue of meat mixing and wrongly declared halal meats hit the headlines after it was reported that a “cartel” had been importing frozen meats from countries such as China, Ukraine, Brazil and Argentina.

Reports indicate that meats from these countries are repackaged with those with halal logos at a warehouse in Johor. Authorities have seized 1,500 tonnes of meat worth RM30 million from a facility in Senai. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

