NOTHING TO DO WITH US – JAKIM, AT THE CENTRE OF A MASSIVE BRIBE-TAKING SCANDAL, INSISTS IT’S INNOCENT – EVEN AS DAP DEMANDS ROYAL INQUIRY – ‘IT’S NOT JUST MALAYS WHO HAVE BEEN DUPED BY NON-HALAL MEAT BUT NON-MALAYS WOULD ALSO HAVE BOUGHT & EATEN THE DISEASED & POOR QUALITY MEAT SOLD AT SUPERMARKETS’
PETALING JAYA: The government agency in charge of halal certification said today that the issue of meat smuggling and enforcement of wrongly declared items was outside its jurisdiction and under the purview of other agencies.
This was after news of a group of meat importers mixing different meats and passing it off as halal meat in the open market.
Department of Islamic Development Malaysia’s (Jakim) research division senior director Sirajuddin Suhaimee said its duty was to check if slaughterhouses conform with shariah rules from the moment the animals were slaughtered up to the packaging, locally as well as overseas.
He said the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis) and the domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry were ultimately in charge of checking on the wrongful declaration of items brought into the country.
Sirajuddin said Jakim had kept its silence on the “meat cartel issue” as the two agencies – Maqis and the consumer affairs ministry – were investigating the matter and would reveal all once ready.
“Let the investigation be carried out by the relevant agencies. Jakim’s feedback would only cause uneasiness, our statement could jeopardise investigations,” he was quoted by Bernama as saying.
Sirajuddin spoke about the matter in Jakim’s Facebook Live broadcast on a broader issue of halal certifications.
On claims that mixed meats have been an issue for the past 40 years, he said such claims cannot be verified as it came from meat industry players and not enforcement agencies.
The issue of meat mixing and wrongly declared halal meats hit the headlines after it was reported that a “cartel” had been importing frozen meats from countries such as China, Ukraine, Brazil and Argentina.
Reports indicate that meats from these countries are repackaged with those with halal logos at a warehouse in Johor. Authorities have seized 1,500 tonnes of meat worth RM30 million from a facility in Senai. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
DAP MP moots royal inquiry for ‘meat cartel’ scandal, says problem goes beyond halal certs
The Opposition lawmaker said the independent high-level investigation was needed because the issue was not only about Shariah compliance but everyone’s health and safety.
“Therefore, I would like to call on the federal government to immediately set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry to investigate this matter boldly and transparently, as well as proposing improvements in order to restore consumer confidence, especially Malaysians, on the halal regulatory system and quality of imported food in general,” he said in a statement.
He pointed out that the “meat cartel” at the centre of the scandal poses a threat not only to the religious practices of Muslims, but has raised doubts over the quality and nutritional value of imported food in general.
News of imported meat that was improperly sourced and passed off as halal first made headlines on December 21.
Citing unnamed sources, The New Straits Times alleged that a large network had been bringing in non-certified meat from countries like Brazil, Bolivia, Canada, Colombia, Spain and Mexico and passing them off as halal products for decades, with the help of corrupt officials from at least four government agencies.
According to the newspaper, the “cartel” would bribe the officials with sexual favours on top of money, to turn a blind eye to its operations.
The only countries that have been certified by the Malaysian authorities for the import of halal meat are Australia, Argentina, Brazil, India, South Africa, Pakistan, Japan, New Zealand and the United States.
Certification is handled by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia and the Veterinary Services Department.
Other government agencies that manage the supplies of imported food are the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department, Customs Department and port police. MKINI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI
