AS COVID-19 RAMPAGES ON WITH 1,594 NEW CASES – MUHYIDDIN & CO MULL INTERSTATE TRAVEL BAN, FREEZE NEW YEAR EVE CELEBRATIONS

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry has reported 1,594 Covid-19 cases and three deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 1,181 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 85,592.

In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 106,690.

There are 20,643 active cases with 116 patients being treated in intensive care and 53 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, the three deaths brings the toll to 455.

No New Year Eve celebrations, stay home or celebrate with family, says Ismail

PETALING JAYA: Gatherings involving large crowds to usher in 2021 are banned, the government announced today.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was because such gatherings were still under the blacklist of activities based on the current SOPs.

“There are many ways to celebrate the new year. We will not stop those celebrating alone, or with family members in the same household.

“But big celebrations, such as those previously held in KLCC, will not be allowed because it involves gatherings that make it difficult to practice physical distancing,” he said in a press conference today.

Ismail also warned that the government might revert to stricter SOPs, should people fail to comply with the set rules during the year-end holidays.

This could involve the ban of inter-state and inter-district travel again, he said.

“Since we’ve opened up state and district borders, the health ministry has conducted assessments once every two weeks.

“If the cases continue to increase and the ministry feels that we should review the SOPs, then we will look into it.”

However, Ismail said no issues regarding nationwide travel have been brought up at the National Security Council (MKN) meetings as yet, adding that they would only make a decision after the health ministry’s advice.

He also maintained that the country’s international borders remained closed to all foreigners, including those from the UK, South Africa and Hong Kong, where the new strain of the Covid-19 virus has been detected.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

