IN SHOCK TWIST, ALL DISTRICTS IN SELANGOR, KL & PUTRAJAYA NOW RED ZONES – EVEN AS CMCO EXTENDED TILL JAN 14 IN SELANGOR, KL & SABAH

All districts in Selangor, KL, Putrajaya now red zones

ALL nine districts in Selangor are now Covid-19 red zones, the latest Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) data showed, as the state grapples with the pandemic.

The CPRC data covered a two-week period from December 14 to 27.

Klang district recorded the highest Covid-19 positive cases with 3,476, followed by Petaling district with 1,415 cases.

Hulu Langat has 1,225, Gombak (978), Kuala Selangor (380), Kuala Langat (304), Sepang (297), Hulu Selangor (61) and Sabak Bernam (58).

Also in the red zone are four areas in Kuala Lumpur – Lembah Pantai with 2,467 cases, Titiwangsa (747), Kepong (591), and Cheras with (574).

Meanwhile, Putrajaya also registered a red zone with 49 positive Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday.

Malacca has an orange zone in the state – 22 cases in Malacca Tengah – while the other two districts were categorised as red zones – Jasin with 255 cases and Alor Gajah with 108.

Sabah has the highest red zone count at 11 districts, and two green zones – Tambunan and Nabawan.

Sabah recorded 3,243 new infections with 675 cases in Kota Kinabalu, Lahad Datu (468), Penampang (410), Tawau (379), Sandakan (324), Tuaran (230), Papar (137), Putatan (131), Ranau (113), Kota Belud (69) and Semporna (49).

Seven districts in Johor recorded an increase in more than 40 cases – the highest being Johor Baru with 834 cases, followed by Kluang with 670.

Other districts are Kota Tinggi with 160 cases, Batu Pahat (132), Pontian (93), Kulai (72) and Muar (46).

Penang recorded three red zones – Northeast with 291 cases, Southwest (177), and South Seberang Perai (42).

Perak also recorded three red zones – Hilir Perak with 377 cases, Kinta (89) and Larut, Matang, Selama district (53).

Four states – Kedah, Kelantan, Negri Sembilan and Pahang – each recorded a red zone.

Seremban recorded the highest positive cases at 871, followed by Kota Bharu with 99, Bentong (95) and Kota Setar with (54).

Sarawak is a step closer to becoming a green-zone state with only five cases – two in Sibu, and one each in Kuching, Serian and Lawas.

Malaysia recorded 1,196 new cases yesterday, a drop from the previous day’s record-high figures of 2,335.

The national caseload stands at 105,096.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

