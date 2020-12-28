BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN OUT OF GAS – HEALTH SYSTEM OVERLOADED! COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES NOW TOLD TO ‘SELF ISOLATE’ – EVEN AS EXPERTS WARN NEW INFECTIONS TO CONTINUE SPIKING IN SELANGOR, KLANG VALLEY
HEALTH experts believe that the Covid-19 infections in Selangor are unlikely to abate anytime soon.
The state topped the daily cases tally for 10 days in a row until Friday when its neighbour Kuala Lumpur took over. However, this means the infection rate remains high in the Klang Valley.
Experts said Selangor’s bustling economic activities have also sprouted many clusters of infection.
Epidemiologist Dr Awang Bulgiba Awang Mahmud said around 60 of the 215 active clusters nationwide are linked to Selangor.
“The state also has a large migrant worker population and has close proximity and close economic links to Kuala Lumpur, which is also densely populated and also has many clusters and cases.”
As a result, many clusters linked to workplaces have emerged, reflecting the hive of economic activities in the state.
“In October, I noted that there were already many unlinked cases in Selangor, which means that the disease is well entrenched in the community and will be difficult to manage as we cannot trace and isolate the sources of infection,” he told The Malaysian Insight.
This, he said, seeded further infections and clusters.
Therefore, Awang Bulgiba said it is unlikely for the level of Covid-19 infections in Selangor to recede anytime soon.
“This is proving very difficult to manage and I think the authorities will need to consider mitigation rather than containment strategies if this situation continues.”
Concurring with him, Malaysian Public Health Physicians’ Association president Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar said the spike in infections is attributable to movement and activities related to work, especially in the construction sector and factories.
Cases are emerging from new clusters as well as older ones, said Zainal.
The deplorable condition of foreign workers’ settlements is another cause, he said.
As such, Zainal said the number of new cases is expected to rise with more active screening activities, especially for foreign workers and close contacts of positive cases.
‘Poor compliance’
Meanwhile, Universiti Putra Malaysia medical epidemiologist Assoc Prof Dr Malina Osman said the spike in cases is partly due to aggressive screening activities and contact tracing.
Poor compliance to standard operating procedure (SOP) by certain groups also led to the emergence of new clusters, she said.
“It depends on cooperation from the public, whether they are able to maintain their commitment to complying to the advice (on) Covid-19 prevention, or ignore the recommended measures,” she said when asked if the infections were expected to abate.
“If we have full commitment to complying with the SOP, cases will come down. Otherwise, we will see the number of cases plateauing or increasing,” she added.
Selangor reported 392 cases on Sunday. Cumulatively, it registered 29,272 cases.
Director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said last week the ministry is concerned over the spread of the coronavirus infections within communities in Selangor as the state continues to top the daily Covid-19 tally.
He added the ministry projected for cases to rise given the high population density in the state and the movement of residents.
Saying system overloaded, Health DG advises Covid-19 positive cases to self isolate first, keep in touch with district health offices
This is in stark contrast to how quickly people who tested positive were taken to hospitals earlier this year.
Dr Noor Hisham said that this is because the Ministry of Health (MOH) is currently dealing with a very high number of cases and logistics issues when it comes to ferrying patients to hospitals.
“This happened in Sabah too. We are talking about more than 1,000 cases a day. This is because of increased testing among foreign workers, and as expected more cases being diagnosed.
He was responding to a complaint by a business owner who questioned how MOH updates its contact tracing activity via the MySejahtera app, after three of her employees tested positive for Covid-19 but were yet to be contacted, or taken to government hospitals.
She said one of her staff had visited the Sungai Buloh Hospital with her boyfriend and his father to get tested for the virus, after the elderly man came into contact with a Covid-19 positive person. He later tested positive for the coronavirus.
She said that despite assurance from the hospital that the test results would be out between 24 and 48 hours, that did not happen.
The business owner said that after learning about her staff’s status, she ordered 17 other employees who are close contacts of the affected worker to self-quarantine.
Two of them have since tested positive, while the others are still waiting for their test results.
“Two of my staff are positive cases. Till today, MOH has not contacted them, no pink bands, nothing.”
Dr Noor Hisham also said people waiting to be taken to hospitals should also keep in contact with their district health offices.
New Covid-19 cases in the country yesterday fell to 1,196 compared to the Boxing Day record of 2,335 infections.
Malaysia currently has 20,233 active Covid-19 cases. MALAY MAIL
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MALAY MAIL
