SURE, 99.9% OF UMNO MAY BE CORRUPT – NOT JUST NAJIB & ZAHID! BUT IT’S NAJIB & ZAHID WHO CANNOT BE ‘FORGIVEN’ BECAUSE THEY ARE THE SNAKE-HEADS WHO STOLE THE MOST – AND WORST OF ALL, WERE CRUEL & RUTHLESS ENOUGH TO MAKE LAWS TO PUNISH & GAG THOSE WHO REVEALED THEIR DIRTY SECRETS – SO WHY IS ‘SUPER HYPOCRITE HIMSELF’ ZAID MAKING HIS POLITICAL RETURN ROOTING FOR NAJIB

PETALING JAYA: After a two-year hiatus, former minister Zaid Ibrahim says he has been forced to return and write as the political hypocrisy in the country has reached an unbelievable level that the people have become confused.

As a result, he said this has caused much political confusion and was affecting Malaysians.

Asking politicians not to be “super hypocrites”, the former Kelantan DAP chief said many parties were manipulating the masses just to stay in power or win in elections.

“The focus of many leaders is to form alliances just to form the government and not to serve the people.

“And in this process, their most popular rallying cry is to stay away from the so-called cluster of corrupt Umno leaders.

“They do not want Najib Razak and Zahid Hamidi but are willing to cooperate with other leaders from the party,” Zaid said in his Facebook post today.

He said they had failed to ask themselves if the other Umno leaders who had not been charged in court were involved in corrupt practices or whether the elected representatives who jumped to PPBM were as “innocent as babies”.

Zaid advised Malaysians to vote for candidates who were honest and not politicians who were hypocrites.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.