TOO BUSY STEALING SRC & 1MDB MONEY OR NOT, NAJIB SAYS NON-HALAL MEAT DEBACLE DID NOT HAPPEN DURING HIS TIME EVEN THO’ HE’S THE PM WHO EMPOWERED JAKIM WITH BILLIONS – INSTEAD POINTS THE BLAME AT LATHEEFA & MUJAHID WHO WERE IN PUTRAJAYA FOR LESS THAN 2 YEARS WHEN BRIBE-TAKING JAKIM SCANDAL HAS BEEN GOING ON FOR DECADES – AND YET ANWAR WANTS PAKATAN TO ‘FORGIVE’ SUCH UNREPENTANT LIARS LIKE NAJIB & ZAHID & EVEN COBBLE TOGETHER A GOVT WITH THEM
PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has asked former anti-graft chief Latheefa Koya, a Pakatan Harapan minister and his deputy for updates on the probe carried out on a halal meat cartel scandal, first reported in October last year.
He said Latheefa had promised to look into the matter on Nov 5, 2019 and to “update later”.
“After that, the issue was not raised again until last week. Latheefa did not update on the issue. She resigned four months later when the PH administration collapsed,” he wrote on his Facebook page.
Najib said former religious affairs minister Mujahid Yusof Rawa had said yesterday that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was not involved and had not probed the smuggled frozen meat case.
Due to that, Najib said the public should ask Latheefa, Muhajid, and his then deputy, Fuziah Salleh, on the status of the probe in PH’s last four months in Putrajaya.
Yesterday, a news website quoted Mujahid as stating that he had instructed for a detailed probe to be carried out, including inviting MACC to probe the matter.
But Mujahid said MACC did not get involved in the matter while he was holding the ministerial post.
Najib also said the issue was not raised when he was the prime minister. “The government did not receive any official complaints on the matter,” he added.
Checks with relevant ministers in charge during his premiership also showed there were no complaints received and the media did not highlight the issue, Najib said.
“It is a big issue and the BN coalition would have taken action if there were complaints or information.”
He said after doing some research, he found out that the issue was first raised in October 2019 by the Asia Sentinel news site over the termination of the halal certification by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) to an Australian body. Another article on Nov 8, 2019 touched on documents over alleged corruption in Malaysia’s halal certification process.
On Dec 21, it was revealed that senior officers from at least four government agencies were believed to be working hand-in-glove with a cartel specialising in bringing non-certified meat, including kangaroo and horse meat, into Malaysia and passing it off as halal-certified products.
Unnamed sources were quoted by the New Straits Times as claiming these senior officers, entrusted with ensuring that halal standards were upheld, had instead received bribes and sexual services in exchange for ensuring the cartel’s operations went undetected.
The only countries that have been certified by the Malaysian authorities for the import of halal meat are Australia, Argentina, Brazil, India, South Africa, Pakistan, Japan, New Zealand and the US, with imports handled by Jakim and the Veterinary Services Department. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
Najib: ‘Meat cartel” scandal did not happen during BN’s time
Najib said the former Barisan Nasional government would have taken serious action against the syndicate if it had received any official complaints or information.
“Although the media had reported that this issue happened 40 years ago, from my memory the meat cartel issue did not arise during our government and we also never received any official complaints.
“I have also checked with the relevant ministers at the time and they too have confirmed that there were no official complaints received and the media too did not raise this issue during my time as the prime minister,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook account today.
In November 2019, Asia Sentinal reported that there were corruption issues among Jakim officers but was dismissed by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) religious affairs minister and deputy minister.
“At the time, MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) political appointee chief Latheefa Koya had promised to investigate the matter and give an update later.
“The issue had then been forgotten and Latheefa also didn’t give any update pertaining to the issue until she resigned when the PH government was toppled.
“Anyhow, the religious affairs minister during Pakatan Harapan’s administration had now come out to say that MACC never investigated this issue when he was the minister.
“So I think we need to ask Latheefa and Fuziah (former religious affairs deputy minister Fuziah Salleh) what is the status of the investigation into the meat cartel issue throughout the four months they were investigating,” said Najib.
The story first broke on Monday (December 21) when it was revealed that senior officers from at least four government agencies were believed to be working hand-in-glove with a cartel specialising in bringing non-certified meat, including kangaroo and horse, into Malaysia and passing it off as halal-certified products.
Unnamed sources were quoted by the New Straits Times claimed that senior officers who were entrusted with ensuring that halal standards are upheld, have instead received bribes and sexual services, in exchange for ensuring the cartel’s operations go undetected.
It is understood that the cartel has been in operation for more than 40 years, and is said to import meat from non-halal-certified slaughterhouses in countries such as Brazil, Bolivia, Canada, Colombia, Spain and Mexico.
The only countries that have been certified by the Malaysian authorities for the import of halal meat are Australia, Argentina, Brazil, India, South Africa, Pakistan, Japan, New Zealand and the United States, with imports handled by the Malaysia Islamic Development Department and Veterinary Services Department.
Similarly, the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department, Customs Department and port police are in charge of managing the supplies once they enter Malaysian ports, and it is believed officials from that agency are also implicated. MALAY MAIL
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL
