BOMBSHELL – UMNO STARTING TO REVERSE ITS ‘NO TO DAP, NO TO MAHATHIR, NO TO ANWAR’ POLICY? THE CLEANER PART OF UMNO UNDER THE LIKES OF MAT HASAN TAKE KU LI’S CUE – ‘BN OPEN TO ACCEPTING ANY PARTY WISHING TO JOIN UP – WE MUST BE INCLUSIVE & NOT EXCLUSIVE ANYMORE,’ SAYS UMNO NO.2

NILAI— Barisan Nasional (BN) is open to accepting any party wanting to join the coalition, said its deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

However, he said a consensus must be reached among its four component parties, Umno, MIC, MCA and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), before approval is given.

“We (BN) must be inclusive and not exclusive anymore. So if you ask for my personal opinion, the more parties under the BN umbrella the better because each have their own strengths and combined it will provide added synergy.

“This is what we have to do for BN to build new strength because BN lost in the 14th general election (GE14). Whatever BN stands for and its policies, there needs to be a review so that its two directions which are strengthening the coalition and strategies for winning GE15 can be realised,” he said.

RELATED STORY: ‘No DAP, no Anwar’ merely sentiments in Umno, says Ku Li

He told this to reporters after opening Parti Makkal Sakti Malaysia’s (Makkal Sakti) 12th annual general meeting, which was also attended by its president Datuk Seri R.S. Thanenthiran, here today.

Commenting on Thanenthiran’s request today for the party to contest on BN tickets in three parliamentary and seven state seats in GE15, Mohamad, who is also Umno deputy president, said it should be considered as Makkal Sakti has been a loyal friend to BN during good and tough times even though its status was not that of a component.

“Makkal Sakti is a BN partner and not a component but consideration should be given because Makkal Sakti has long helped BN whether when it was the government or no longer government. I am confident consideration can be given by BN’s highest leadership council on this request by Makkal Sakti.

“There are other partners who have stated the same, I am of the view that more parties being with BN the more inclusive it will be but I leave it to the wisdom of BN’s top leadership consideration should be given,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, Thanenthiran had asked that BN give Makkal Sakti a chance to contest seats in GE15.

“This is our hope and we are ready. If not GE15, then when?,” he said.

The AGM attended by 753 delegates adopted three resolutions which were that Makkal Sakti become a component party of BN, that it contest under the BN umbrella in GE15 and on the wellbeing of the Indian community in Sabah.

— Bernama

.