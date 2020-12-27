DOESN’T ANWAR FEEL SHY – THE WHOLE COUNTRY KNOWS HE’S RUNNING SCARED – FOR HOW LONG MORE CAN HE HIDE? ‘GRAND COALITION’ OF OPPOSITION PARTIES MUST BE BROUGHT BEFORE TOP PAKATAN COUNCIL – AMANAH DIGS IN

Amanah Youth has brushed off the notion that a grand coalition of opposition parties might be a premature idea and says that it is prepared to bring the matter to the Pakatan Harapan presidential council.

Stating that it’s not a new proposal, Amanah Youth deputy chief Taqiuddin Che Man said that a grand coalition would be the best move in facing Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government in the next 15th general election (GE15).

“The best platform in highlighting the idea of the grand coalition is the Harapan presidential council meeting.

“As enshrined in the Harapan Constitution, the presidential council is the highest platform in making decisions on the direction of the coalition.

“Therefore, Amanah Youth offered to present the idea of the proposed grand coalition to be researched and debated at the level of the Harapan presidential council,” he said in a statement today.

Taqiuddin was reacting to PKR Youth secretary Ahmad Syukri Razab who yesterday said the idea of a grand coalition was a premature one.

Syukri also challenged Harapan leaders who were “obsessed” with the idea of a large opposition coalition to nominate candidates other than PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.

“It is very wrong and very irresponsible if there are any Harapan leaders who say the ambition to appoint Anwar as the prime minister is PKR’s personal interest as the matter was decided jointly before the last general election,” Syukri had said.

In rebuttal, Taqiuddin said the opposition should take advantage of the 108 MPs who voted against Budget 2021 in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Having been deceived many times by Umno MPs, the move to explore the idea of the grand coalition is very timely.

“We hope that the debate on this idea will be able to bring about a complete decision, as well as strengthen the position of the opposition to win GE15,” the Pulai Sebatang assemblyperson added.

Last week, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said Harapan should no longer waste time with “opportunistic backbenchers”, whom they said were trying to exploit the opposition to get “lucrative deals” from the Perikatan Nasional government.

Instead, the focus must be on building a more united opposition to face the next general election – which is expected in the first quarter of next year.

“Harapan leaders must put aside past baggage so that Harapan can expand to Harapan Plus with a formidable force of 108 MPs.

“With 108 Harapan Plus MPs as a solid grouping, anything is possible,” they said.

MKINI

