DENGKIL REP CONFIRMED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 – OMG! IMAGINE HOW MANY PEOPLE HE & HIS DRIVER WOULD HAVE COME IN CONTACT WITH

Dengkil assemblyperson ADdhif Syan Abdullah has been confirmed positive of Covid-19 and will be sent to a hospital for treatment and quarantine today.

Adhif said he went to a hospital for screening on Dec 25 after finding that his driver was down with fever for the past two days.

“My driver and I went to do the swab test as a precautionary measure on Dec 25 soon after completing our daily routine and today (Dec 26), we are confirmed positive (with Covid-19) by the hospital,” he said in a statement.

He added that they were in stable condition and will be taken by the Health Ministry to the hospital for quarantine and treatment.

The Health Ministry and relevant authorities had been informed of the matter, he said, and all those who were in close contact with him and his driver had been detected and will be screened.

To that effect, Adhif said, the Dengkil Community Service Centre will be closed for 14 days as a precaution and for sanitisation.

The staff there will also be in quarantine at their respective homes after they have done the screening, he added.

Those who need to deal with his office could do so through email.

– Bernama

.