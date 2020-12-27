FORGET ANWAR! THERE MAY NOT EVEN BE A PAKATAN HARAPAN IN GE15 IF THEY KEEP PANDERING TO HIS ‘PM’ TANTRUMS: MUKHRIZ WARNS PEJUANG WON’T SUPPORT PM ‘INSTALLED VIA SDs WITH CORRUPT UMNO MPs – AND NEITHER WOULD DAP OR AMANAH

A prime minister that has the support of corrupt Umno leaders will not have Pejuang’s backing, said Jerlun MP Mukhriz Mahathir.

The pro-tem Pejuang president said this is because the party is firm against corruption – which he labelled as the “number one enemy of the Malays”.

Speaking at a party ceramah in Kedah last night, Mukhriz said wherever Umno’s Najib Abdul Razak, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Tengku Adnan Mansor, and other “corrupt” leaders are, Pejuang will be on the opposite side.

“Wherever they are, we will not be there. If they want to… allegedly sign statutory declarations (SDs) to support certain parties to become prime minister, we will not be there,” he said.

This is an apparent reference to opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim – who has been trying to secure enough support to become prime minister.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had expressed confidence that Anwar can pull this off, with SDs as one possible route.

Umno’s Ketereh MP Annuar Musa also claimed that there were efforts within the party to collect SDs to back Anwar.

In October, Najib had lobbied for Umno and BN to support the PKR president.

DAP and Amanah leaders, however, have urged PKR to move on and abandon this idea, to focus instead on uniting the opposition.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz also expressed concern over DAP and Umno’s willingness to cooperate in taking down former Perak menteri besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“Two sides that could never sit together… suddenly to topple an MB they can work together.

“Maybe under certain conditions, they can work together (with Umno), but we can’t do that at all,” he said.

However, the Jerlun MP was not in favour of Pejuang contesting in the next general election as a third force – saying this was not a viable option.

At the same time, he does not yet see how the opposition would work together in the next election.

“There may not be a Pakatan Harapan in the 15th general election,” he said, citing internal conflicts in the coalition.

This again alludes to conflict on Anwar’s plans to become prime minister.

Sabah party Warisan has been pushing for a change in the opposition leadership, which appears to have some traction within Harapan.

MKINI

.