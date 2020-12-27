REIN IN JAKIM, DOES IT THINK IT IS MORE MUSLIM THAN THE KING, SULTANS & YOURSELF – TERESA KOK TELLS MUHYIDDIN AMID ‘MERRY CHRISTMAS’ & SHOCK BRIBE-TAKING IN NON-HALAL MEAT SCANDALS

PUTRAJAYA must be clear on whether it endorses a policy that forbids halal-certified businesses to put non-Islamic festival greetings on products, said Seputeh MP Teresa Kok.

She said in a statement that the Department of Islamic Development’s (Jakim) policy on the matter could be unconstitutional.

“If the prime minister and the king have already issued public Christmas greetings to Christians in the country, is Jakim now questioning them?

“The PM and the Cabinet must take a stand on Jakim. They must also seek legal opinion on whether Jakim has contravened the Federal Constitution,” Kok said.

She added that there was no reason for Jakim to arbitrarily intervene in business operations, including forbidding non-Islamic festival greetings on edible products, as it has nothing to do with food processing.

“Such a new policy by Jakim is intervening into the operation of businesses (that) have halal certification.

“Halal certification for food business is to ensure the whole food production process and the supply chain fulfil the prescribed halal requirements,” said the DAP parliamentarian.

Jakim deputy director-general (Operations) Abdul Aziz Jusoh yesterday said that festival greetings were not allowed to be put on display in shops that have halal certification from Jakim.

Kok said such interference was not only unfriendly to private businesses, but was indeed outside of Jakim’s jurisdiction.

It also casts Jakim in a bad light, affecting its image and the Perikatan Nasional government, she said.

“I believe no Islamic country in the world has implemented such divisive policies that forbid businesses selling halal products for non-Islamic festivals.

“On top of that, will Jakim now come out with similar rulings, forbidding companies with halal certification (from putting) up decorations for non-Islamic festivals such as Chinese New Year or Deepavali as well?

“Will Jakim cancel their halal certification if they do?” Kok asked.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.