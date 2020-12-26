‘GRAND COALITION’ – ANWAR THE STUMBLING BLOCK – WHAT IF HE THROWS ANOTHER TANTRUM & REFUSES TO ATTEND TOP PAKATAN MEET? BID TO BRING IN MAHATHIR’S PEJUANG, SHAFIE’S WARISAN ALREADY AGREED ON – BUT NEEDS ENDORSEMENT FROM PAKATAN’S PRESIDENTIAL COUNCIL, REVEALS KHALID SAMAD

PAKATAN Harapan (PH) parties have agreed principally to form a grand opposition coalition which will be finalised when the presidential council meets, said Khalid Samad

The Amanah communications director said his party was the one which mooted the idea but it was also supported by DAP and PKR, the other two parties that make up PH.

“What we want to push is for the 108 MPs who are firm with us in going against Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“PKR and DAP have principally agreed with this too, which will widen the cooperation between opposition parties to face PN, Barisan Nasional and Muafakat Nasional,” Khalid said in a press conference after the Amanah’s annual convention today.

The 108 MPs in the opposition, apart from PH, include Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s yet-to-be registered Pejuang, Sabah-based Warisan and independent members of Parliament. PH is made up of PKR, DAP and Amanah.

Some lawmakers have mooted for a coalition between the five parties but this has not taken off following a tense stand-off between Dr Mahathir and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

The Shah Alam MP, however, said the final say to go ahead with the grand coalition will be decided when the PH presidential council meets next.

“We must bring this idea to the PH presidential council as it was mooted by Amanah as we see the opposition is not as united as we were in 2018,” Khalid added.

The former federal territories minister also said PH will rightfully lead the coalition as the coalition currently has 92 MPs which is the highest among the opposition parties.

“In terms of structure there is no need for any major amendments. PH will lead as we have 92 parliamentary seats with us.

“We will have meetings together with other (opposition) party presidents to discuss how we face PN,” Khalid said.

Anwar previously claimed he had a “strong, formidable and convincing” majority to topple the PN government but it was rumoured to have included several Umno lawmakers as well.

Many of PH supporters were enraged by this as the support for the coalition to retake Putrajaya would also include working together with former prime minister Najib Razak and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Khalid today said Umno and PAS were traitors as they had pledged support to Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin to form a new government.

“Umno and PAS cannot wash their hands just like that as they were also involved in this treacherous politics. If they didn’t support, the Sheraton Move would not have happened,” he said.

The PH government fell after 22 months when Muhyiddin pulled out of the coalition and formed PN with Umno, PAS and GPS. The move was dubbed the Sheraton Move as the PN leaders convened in the Sheraton Hotel, Petaling Jaya before an audience with the Agong.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.