CAUGHT ON CAMERA: COPS OPEN FIRE ON 4WD AS IT TEARS THROUGH DOWNTOWN KL, WREAKING HAVOC

KUALA LUMPUR: Police were forced to open fire on a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle, with two passengers believed to be under the influence of drugs, when it fled after attempting to crash into two policemen at Jalan Gurney and Jalan Raja Chulan on Thursday.

The incident occurred at about 4.45pm when a police team spotted a Nissan Frontier 4WD at Jalan Gurney driven by a man, with a 24-year-old woman as passenger, in a suspicious manner.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Superintendent Rajab Ahad Ismail said the police ordered the driver, aged 26, to stop, but he did not.

“Instead, the driver sped away towards Jalan Tun Razak, before being caught in a traffic jam. When a policeman approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to ram into him (police) and this caused the policeman to fire a shot which hit the rear tyre of the 4WD.

“However, the suspect drove away in a reckless manner towards the city, crashing into several vehicles along the way before almost crashing into a traffic policeman at Jalan Raja Chulan,” he said in a statement today.

Rajab said the police finally arrested the suspects in front of Lot 10, Bukit Bintang.

It was found that the two suspects fled for fear of being arrested by the police, as they were under the influence of drugs, he said, adding that tests conducted on their urine found both of them to be positive for an illicit drug.

He said it was also found that the man has a criminal record of 10 drug-related cases, theft, and burglary.

Both suspects are in remand for five days until this Tuesday for investigation.

– Bernama

.