THE KNIVES ARE OUT FOR GUAN ENG & KIT SIANG – AS DAP MALCONTENTS WHO FAILED TO GET WHAT THEY WANTED GO ON ATTACK AHEAD OF KEY PARTY MEETING

Retiring Selangor DAP leader Teng Chang Khim’s call for the Lims to pass the baton may have failed to draw a response, but there’s little doubt of quiet ripples in the party.

ALL seems calm as DAP prepares for what could be its most momentous party election in decades. In fact, it has been so quiet that some have labelled it the “silent election campaign”.

Party leaders, especially those vying for a place in the 30-member central executive committee (CEC), have been keeping their heads low and their mouths clamped shut.

DAP figures who are prolific in writing commentaries and analysing the goings-on of other political parties have been utterly quiet.

Even the latest bombshell calling for a leadership renewal by Selangor leader Datuk Teng Chang Khim (pic) failed to draw a response from the party.

Despite the silence, there is little doubt that what Teng, 57, said in his interviews with Nanyang Siang Pau and China Press a few days ago had been quietly rippling through the party.Teng’s call for the powerful father and son, Lim Kit Siang and Lim Guan Eng, to make way for new faces is the boldest statement from any DAP figure in a long while.

Kit Siang, 79, has dominated DAP politics since the 1960s while Guan Eng, who has been secretary-general since 2004, is widely expected to be made the next party chairman.

Teng, a lawyer by training, has often come across as a rebel with a cause. He has a mind of his own and does not feel he has to suck up to the leadership to survive in politics.

As a legislator, he has gone from being the sole opposition assemblyman in Selangor to state opposition leader, then state assembly Speaker and now state exco member.

Teng’s first salvo happened early this month when he announced on Facebook that he would be retiring from politics.

He will not be defending his CEC seat in the party polls originally scheduled for this month that had been postponed for six months.

Teng said he will also not contest the next general election.

Shortly after that, the influential Sin Chew Daily splashed an interview with him over two pages, where he explained that he was stepping aside so that new leaders could move up.

In his recent interviews with Nanyang Siang Pau and China Press, he went a step further and asked the Lims to do the same and pass the baton to others.

Stepping aside has given him the moral ground to tell those who have overstayed to also call it a day.

The intriguing thing is that all of this has been met with absolute silence. No one from the party has emerged to defend the Lims, counter Teng or air their opinion.

Neither have any party leaders denied Teng’s claim that Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo is a “sure bet horse” to be the next secretary-general, although Seremban MP Anthony Loke is the grassroots favourite while Perak warlord Nga Kor Ming is another possible candidate.

Are they fearful of speaking out? DAP’s political culture is not known to tolerate dissent.

The party’s history is strewn with what one politician called “political corpses” of those who dared to oppose the leadership and they include the intellectual Dr Kua Kia Soong, firebrand Dr Boo Cheng Hau and the late grassroots icon Sim Kwang Yang, to name a few.

Could the silence mean that people in the party agree with Teng but do not wish to hurt the feelings of the Lims?

Or do they prefer not to show their hand and settle issues behind closed doors?

Teng was surprised because he had expected a barrage of attacks from the ultra loyalists of the Lims.

“It is his personal opinion. He has always been an independent person and that appeals to some in the party.

“I’m sure they are following it, even if they are not talking openly, ” said Penang Deputy Chief Minister Dr P. Ramasamy.

It seems that DAP is not like any other political party when it comes to party elections.

Members are fiercely loyal to the party and their long years in the opposition has inculcated this us-against-them mindset.

But silence is not always golden in politics. It keeps those at the top from knowing what is in the minds of the delegates in the run-up to the party congress and election.

The party will probably be hearing more from Teng from now till the DAP polls.

Is silence the best form of defence if Teng continues to speak his mind?

It is evident that there is a strategy behind his actions. For instance, his claim that Gobind would be the next secretary-general seems like a classic move from Sun Tzu’s art of war.

Teng was probably signalling to the party, especially the “hua sa” or the party’s ultra-Chinese base, to do something if they prefer Loke to take over.

DAP’s election system does not enable delegates to directly elect leaders to a specific post.

Delegates elect 30 CEC members who will then meet to choose office-

bearers such as the secretary-general, chairman and treasurer.

However, delegates can indicate who they prefer as the next secretary-general by voting for the person they want to be among the top three.

Teng is seen as a moral voice in the party but his political influence is largely within Selangor.

It is unclear whether his message of renewal will impact the standing of the Lims, who have cultivated a staunch support group over the years.Besides, said Ramasamy: “Will asking the Lims to go solve the problem? It is better to discuss where we went wrong after we arrived in Putrajaya and where to go from here.”

Teng in his retirement announcement had spoken about how he was kept on for a second term in the Selangor exco by “divine intervention”.There was speculation about what he meant by that.

Selangor insiders said that unseen hands in the party had actually “chopped him” from returning for a second term in the state exco, but he was saved by a more powerful pair of unseen hands.

After that experience, Teng knows that those who are against him will try to do him in again and that it is better to go while he is on a high.

But, Teng being Teng, seems to have turned his impending retirement into a campaign for change in his party.

You were in bed with kleptocrats, Zaid ticks off Kit Siang

PETALING JAYA: A former federal minister said Lim Kit Siang should stop labelling Umno a kleptocratic party, as the DAP supremo had been “in bed” with kleptocrats. Zaid Ibrahim, a former Kelantan DAP chief, said Lim was probably still “in bed with them”. “Just because these kleps were not charged and left Umno does not mean they are ‘cleaner’ than Umno,” he tweeted tonight. While Zaid did not identify who Lim had been working with, several Umno leaders who either left or were sacked from the party went on to set up PPBM. PPBM was part of the Pakatan Harapan government before it collapsed after Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation and PPBM’s subsequent pullout from the ruling coalition earlier this year. PPBM now leads the Perikatan Nasional government which Umno backs. In fact, several Umno MPs are in the Cabinet. Earlier today, Lim, who is the Iskandar Puteri MP, had, in a blog post, asked if the “kleptocratic Umno leaders” were the worst enemy of the Malays and the country. Lim had also often used the label when attacking former prime minister Najib Razak. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY Step down, Tunku Aziz tells Lims, new DAP leadership needed PETALING JAYA: DAP needs new leadership to help rebuild race relations in Malaysia, says the party’s former vice chairman Tunku Abdul Aziz Tunku Ibrahim. “For far too long DAP had played divisive politics and fanned sentiments to win the Chinese votes,” he added. He called on DAP members and Malaysians to view positively calls for Lim Kit Siang and his son Guan Eng to retire from politics. He said Kit Siang had been in control of the party for far too long, while his son held the party secretary-general post for 16 years. He said this in response to DAP central executive member Datuk Teng Chang Khim’s call to for the father and son to step ahead and make way for other party leaders. Aziz said DAP’s style of playing blame game and fanning sentiments had affected race relations in Malaysia. “We need the Chinese and Malays to be united,” he said. Aziz also noted that Kit Siang had never asked his son Guan Eng to step down even after he was charged with corruption in court. “But they were quick to demand others to resign,” he said. Former Kedah DAP chairman Lee Guan Aik said it was not good for any party if the same individual holds the reins for far too long. “Better to past the baton to the younger generation who have better ideas to improve the party, and work towards securing a better future for Malaysia,” he said.-ANN

ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

