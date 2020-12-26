STAY AT HOME! HEALTH DG MAKES PUBLIC PLEA AS NEW COVID-19 CASES HIT FRESH RECORD HIGH OF 2,335
PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in a day with 2,335 infections on Saturday (Dec 26), taking the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 103,900.
However, two people also died due to the coronavirus, raising Malaysia’s Covid-19 death toll to 451.
The country also discharged 874 Covid-19 patients, which means 83,414 people have recovered to date.
The number of people with active Covid-19 infections in Malaysia has gone up to 20,035.
Currently, 108 patients are in intensive care, with 50 requiring ventilator support.
Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pic) in a statement said that 11 cases were imported infections, while the rest were local transmissions. – ANN
The war against Covid-19 is not over. Please stay safe & stay at home. If must go out. Please observe strictly safe distancing. avoid queues & crowds.
Practice 3W. Wear masks all time. No touching. No hugging. No kissing hands. This is ths New Norm. Greet with hand on chest. pic.twitter.com/0uFDXS7K4N
— Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) December 26, 2020
ANN / TWITTER.COM
