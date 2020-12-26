DID NAJIB APOLOGIZE FOR STEALING MILLIONS & BILLIONS? YET CONVICTED FELON EX-PM THICKSKINNED ENOUGH TO TELL KIT SIANG TO ‘LOOK IN THE MIRROR’

Look at the mirror before criticising others, Najib tells Kit Siang

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak slammed DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang for his relentless attacks on his integrity but at the same time remaining silent on his broken promises and his son’s corruption charges.

He said if Kit Siang cared to look at his Facebook posts, he would know that he was being insulted and criticised by hundreds of thousands of Malaysians for not apologising after being proven wrong about his claims on many occasions.

Referring to Kit Siang’s promise to quit politics if Dr Mahathir Mohamad failed to hand over the prime minister’s post to Anwar Ibrahim as pledged during the GE14 campaign, he said Kit Siang had conveniently forgotten about it.

“He is yet to do so even though the petition for him to fulfil his promise has reached 57,000 signatories,” he said, adding that this can be found at tinyurl.com/unclebersara.

Taking aim at Guan Eng’s court cases, Najib said the Iskandar Puteri MP remained silent on his son’s corruption charges.

“He did not tell his son to resign or take a break while facing the corruption charges like he always does to others,” he said in a lengthy post on his Facebook page.

Guan Eng, the former Penang chief minister, was charged with two counts of misappropriating RM208.7 million in the sale of state land to two companies. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“Kit Siang was also silent when his son’s bungalow corruption court trial was dropped halfway after his son’s lawyer was appointed as the attorney-general.

“He did not say this decision insulted the country’s legal system. So, is Kit Siang so full of integrity?”

Tommy Thomas, who was appointed as the attorney-general during the Pakatan Harapan administration, had acted for Guan Eng in a matter before PH came to power.

Najib said he was then accused of killing deputy public prosecutor Kevin Morais, claiming that the proof was in a pen drive.

“When I asked him for the pen drive, there was silence. He responded by saying he never accused me of killing anyone, including Teoh Beng Hock, Altantuya Shaariibuu and Kevin,” he said, referring to the three high-profile murder cases.

Najib said when Lim was the opposition leader several decades ago, he had accused Mahathir, who was then prime minister, of causing Bank Negara’s RM33 billion forex losses.

“But he was silent when Dr Mahathir withdrew the police report lodged as a result of the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry on the investigation into the scandal. It was then classified as No Further Action (NFA) last year (when PH was part of the federal government).

“No one was held responsible or even prosecuted even though the country lost RM33 billion. But uncle (Lim) was okay as long as his son remained the finance minister in Mahathir’s government,” he added.

The latest from Lim, Najib said, was on Malaysia’s purchase of the Covid-19 vaccine that he claimed was being purchased at a price which was 20 times more than it actually cost.

“After he was proven wrong, again he chose to remain silent. No apologies whatsoever (were offered),” Najib said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.