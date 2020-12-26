THE SCANDALS GROW AT MUHYIDDIN REGIME – NOW CEO OF TABUNG HAJI UNIT CAUGHT HURLING VULGAR WORDS AT STAFF – BUT DEPUTY MINISTER ‘IT’S JUST A PERSONAL OFFENCE’

KOTA BHARU — A viraled video involving the chief executive officer (CEO) of Tabung Haji (TH) Properties Sdn Bhd who used discourteous words, does not reflect the true image of the company as an Islamic institution.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said, on the contrary, it was just a personal offence committed by the top staff in the company.

“It was a closed door meeting and we do not know how it could have leaked … Perhaps there is something that needs to be investigated thoroughly and comprehensively from the administrative aspect.

“Therefore, we are conducting an internal investigation to identify the real cause, why there are parties in the meeting or premises or the organisation who are hardpressed to leak this matter,” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the Pengkalan Chepa Level Circumcision Programme, at the Dewan Pusat Asuhan Tunas Islam (PASTI), in Pengkalan Chepas, near here, today.

Recently, a three-minute video was viraled on social media featuring the CEO of TH Properties uttering rude words in a meeting believed to involve the agency’s administrative staff.

Explaining further, Ahmad Marzuk said however, TH Properties and the individuals involved had issued a statement of apology and explained the issue on the dissemination of the video. — Bernama