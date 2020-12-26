PETALING JAYA: Amanah president Mohamad Sabu has expressed his unhappiness over what he termed as the “chaotic situation” in the party that set in after last year’s election.
Alluding to some infighting, Mohamad, popularly known as Mat Sabu, said he wanted existing conflicts among leaders to be resolved quickly.
“Disputes and conflicts resulting from last year’s elections are still there and I am not happy.
“We want members to compete in a healthy and open manner always. The infighting must be effectively addressed,” he said when officiating at the party’s national convention in Melaka today.
He warned that the party’s disciplinary board would not hesitate to take action to eradicate this unhealthy trend before it got out of control.
Mat Sabu said Amanah would continue grooming a new echelon of leaders in all its wings to ensure total involvement of party members in its growth.
“This is to ensure our Islamic party does not become a one-season wonder which will go under, along with its founders,” he said.
In the election of the party’s national leadership committee for the 2019-2022 session last year, former federal territories minister Khalid Abdul Samad obtained the highest number of votes with 786.
He was followed by Pokok Sena MP Mahfuz Omar with 780 votes.
Mat Sabu, the former defence minister, obtained 681 votes and was in seventh position out of the 27 elected national committee members.
On the Amanah elected representatives who had hopped to other parties, Mat Sabu described it as a betrayal of trust.
“I do not need to repeat that this is also a betrayal of the voters who elected them. We can forgive but we cannot forget all these experiences.”
Earlier, Amanah secretary-general Hatta Ramli said the party was committed to be with Pakatan Harapan in the 15th general election (GE 15).
“We will strengthen political cooperation among our component parties to build a strong coalition ahead of the GE 15.
“This is not only to restore our mandate but for PH to continue to be successful and feared in the future,” he said in his address.
Hatta, who is Lumut MP, said the opposition should rise and regain the people’s confidence as they were getting tired of the country’s political drama.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.