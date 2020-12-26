KOTA KINABALU: Warisan president Shafie Apdal has denied having any political talks with Umno after a photo of him having dinner with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Najib Razak went viral.

In a statement, Shafie said the photo was taken at a dinner last night after he attended the tahlil prayers for Najib’s mother, Rahah Mohamed Noah, the widow of second prime minister Abdul Razak Hussein, who died on Dec 18.

“I was attending the tahlil prayers for Tun Rahah.

“There is nothing political about it. I personally know the family and I went to pay my respects to Tun Rahah,” he said.

Shafie added that he could not attend Rahah’s funeral as he was in Sabah attending the state assembly sitting from Dec 18-23.

Rahah was buried at the Heroes’ Mausoleum at Masjid Negara on Dec 19 and the tahlil ceremony was held at the Ar-Rahah Mosque in Kampung Kerinchi yesterday.

