PKR Youth man dares ‘grand coalition’ proponents to name leader

PKR Youth secretary Ahmad Syukri Razab has challenged Pakatan Harapan figures proposing an opposition “grand coalition” to name an alternative leader to Anwar Ibrahim.

In a statement today, Syukri said some Harapan leaders pushing for a “grand coalition” are implying that PKR should concede the party’s goal of installing its president as prime minister.

“It is very wrong and irresponsible for any Harapan leader to claim that the goal of installing Anwar as prime minister to (only) be of PKR’s interest.

“This matter was decided by Harapan’s leadership council even before (the 2018) elections,” he said.

Anwar’s legitimacy to lead the Harapan coalition has been increasingly strained following his failure to prove his claim of having the numbers to form a new government.

Among others, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng have demanded a “political reset” and efforts to unite the opposition.

Several other Harapan figures have also mooted the idea of a “grand coalition”.

Anwar had said the Harapan presidential council will eventually discuss the matter, although a meeting date has yet to be set.

Syukri viewed the “grand coalition” as a euphemism for Harapan to accept former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad as an ally despite the latter’s transgressions.

“Didn’t he say ‘the manifesto is not a bible’ which led the public to question Harapan’s ability to fulfil promises?

“How can (proponents) talk of a grand coalition when Mahathir still opposes Anwar? Have they forgotten how Mahathir had cast aside the spirit of cooperation and caused the fall of the Harapan government?

“Mahathir was the one who gave former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali and his followers positions although PKR never nominated them. In the end, it was (Azmin and friends) who betrayed Harapan,” Syukri added.