LAST CHANCE FOR PRIMADONNA ANWAR – AMANAH OFFERS TO PLAY ‘MEDIATOR’ BUT MAT SABU MAKES IT VERY CLEAR – ‘EVEN MORE IMPORTANT IS TO EXPAND PAKATAN’S CO-OPERATION WITH ALL PARTIES IN THE OPPOSITION TO ESTABLISH ANOTHER GRAND COALITION’ – INDEED ANWAR MUST BE BONKERS TO EXPECT AMANAH, DAP, MAHATHIR’S PEJUANG & SHAFIE’S WARISAN TO ‘ACCEPT’ HIS ‘SUPREMACY’ TO BE PM

AMANAH will be the “bridge” for all parties in the opposition to unite in a grand coalition ahead of the next general election, said party president Mohammad Sabu.

The former defence minister said a grand coalition should be formed between Pakatan Harapan and other parties in the opposition, like Warisan and Pejuang, to restore the people’s mandate won in the last general election.

“I think it is important for Amanah to continue to play a role in strengthening PH.

“Even more important is to expand PH’s cooperation with all parties and other opposition parties to establish a grand realignment to form another grand coalition,” Mohammad said at the Amanah national convention in Malacca today.

The Kota Raja MP said Amanah is willing to be a mediator among the parties in the opposition so a united front could be formed ahead of the next elections.

“I am ready to be the connecting bridge or even willing to be stepped on for the sake of the country and the people.

“Amanah’s role has been this to ensure the commitment and undivided principles from the start,” Mohammad said.

PH is made up of PKR, DAP and Amanah, but they form the parliamentary opposition with Warisan and yet-to-be registered Pejuang, which was founded by Dr Mahathir Mohamad following his ouster from Bersatu.

Some lawmakers have mooted for a coalition between the five parties but this has not taken off following a tense stand-off between Dr Mahathir and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

The Amanah convention today was attended by other opposition leaders, including DAP’s Liew Chin Tong and Pejuang’s protem secretary-general Marzuki Yahya.

Mohammad, popularly known as Mat Sabu, said PH should take over the government soon as the country’s economy and politics are not stable, judging by the Perikatan Nasional government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The economic crisis has worsened when the PN failed to deal with the Covid-19 spread which led to the third wave caused by the non-adherence to the standard operating procedure after the Sabah state elections,” he said.

He also said if PH comes back to power, Islam would be upheld and not compromised compared to the current government politicians, who are Islamic only in name.

“Amanah wants the PH Plus government to continue appreciating Islam, which is beautiful and pure. Don’t let Islam be only in name, saying or clothing for the sake of it,” Mat Sabu said.