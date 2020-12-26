DAP WANTS STUDY LOANS OF B40 EARNERS TO BE WRITTEN OFF – AS ORDINARY MALAYSIANS STRUGGLE WHILE MUHYIDDIN & CO BLUNDER ON IN COVID-19 MAZE

PUTRAJAYA should consider writing off the study loans for the bottom 40% of earners, said Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng.

The DAP lawmaker said Perikatan Nasional was in a position to write off the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans.

He said PN should be able to do so if it has the funds to write off Pahang’s water supply debt.

“I believe the federal government is also able to provide the same allocation in solving the debt problem mentioned. A complete write-off may be impossible, but deleting half or part of the entire debt will help these borrowers a lot,” he said in a statement today.

Lim said the government should be aware that many PTPTN B40 borrowers were unemployed.

“Many who have been working have been fired. While some of them get new jobs and start their own businesses, their income is just enough for them to survive,” he added.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is an inevitable catastrophe, therefore the Putrajaya must ensure that the survival of the people is given priority and do their best to help the needy.”

Since October, 422,609 (or 28.17%) of 1.5 million PTPTN borrowers have continued repayment of their loans.

In a statement, PTPTN announced that its refund collection in October was RM103.03 million – an increase of 173.65 % – compared to April, when the amount was RM37.65 million.

The government had agreed to extend the loan repayment deferment period by another three months, from October to December.

The PTPTN loan repayment delay has benefited 1.5 million borrowers, with total loan repayment deferments amounting to RM1.13 billion from March to December.

Lim also congratulated the government for its efforts to forgive the water supply debt as well as innovation through the restructuring of the Pahang water supply services industry.

“Indeed, this is one of the commendable initiatives from the federal government in solving the problems faced by the state government,” he said.

“I believe this effort will not only help ease the burden of the state government in managing the existing situation, it will also help improve and improve the quality of life of the people in Pahang.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.