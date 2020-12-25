Malaysia would be a far more peaceful place if the post of prime minister were to be abolished. It would be good if PKR, DAP and Umno can unite and jointly propose a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Muhyiddin, as they have been talking about so much over the last few months. Then Parliament can be dissolved and an interim or temporary government that reports to His Majesty the Agong can run Malaysia for the next year or so until it is safe enough to hold a general election or GE15 around the end of 2021.

The 1987-1988 crisis in Umno was about wanting to become Malaysia’s Prime Minister. Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah was trying to grab power from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. That Team A versus Team B war weakened Umno and broke the party into two.

The 1997-1998 crisis ten years later was also about wanting to become the PM. This time it was Anwar Ibrahim who was trying to oust Mahathir and this crisis also seriously damaged Umno.

Amanah was created by DAP to rival PAS

The breakup of Pakatan Rakyat in 2015 was because of Anwar’s move to oust Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak. Anwar first launched his “Langkah Kajang” in 2014 so that he could oust Selangor Menteri Besar Khalid Ibrahim and take over as the new MB. That was supposed to be Anwar’s move to eventually take over Putrajaya. But that failed when His Highness the Sultan of Selangor did not consent to Anwar or his wife replacing Khalid.

PAS complied to the Sultan’s wishes and did not nominate Anwar or his wife as the Selangor MB while PKR and DAP defied the Sultan. DAP then retaliated against PAS by sacking the party from Pakatan Rakyat and by forming a new pro-DAP “Islamic” party called PAN or Amanah to rival PAS.

All the problems facing Malaysia is because Anwar wants to become PM

At the end of the day, all the turmoil and political crises in Malaysia are about a power-struggle to take over the post of Prime Minister. The current political crisis that is creating an internal split in both Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional is also about a power-struggle over the post of Prime Minister.

Pakatan Harapan has its pro-Anwar and anti-Anwar factions while Perikatan Nasional has its pro-Muhyiddin Yassin and anti-Muhyiddin factions. The cause for the many factions fighting these civil wars and internal strife is because of the lust for the post of Prime Minister.

PKR, DAP and Umno should unite and get Parliament dissolved, as they have been promising, then the Agong can take over

Sigh…you probably read about how God created the world in six days and then rested on the seventh day. And then when God was resting the politicians took over and messed up the world. And ever since politicians have been messing things up…until today. I suppose in the end Satan won the bet with God…sigh. Anyway, merry Christmas, or whatever is left of it.

