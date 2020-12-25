REMEMBER THIS OLD GUY? TUNKU AZIZ, WHO MYSTERIOUSLY LOST HIS VOICE WHEN MAHATHIR BECAME PM THE SECOND TIME, NOW IN ATTACK MODE AGAIN – GOES AFTER KIT SIANG & GUAN ENG

Step down, Tunku Aziz tells Lims, new DAP leadership needed

PETALING JAYA: DAP needs new leadership to help rebuild race relations in Malaysia, says the party’s former vice chairman Tunku Abdul Aziz Tunku Ibrahim.

“For far too long DAP had played divisive politics and fanned sentiments to win the Chinese votes,” he added.

He called on DAP members and Malaysians to view positively calls for Lim Kit Siang and his son Guan Eng to retire from politics.

He said Kit Siang had been in control of the party for far too long, while his son held the party secretary-general post for 16 years.

He said this in response to DAP central executive member Datuk Teng Chang Khim’s call to for the father and son to step ahead and make way for other party leaders.

Aziz said DAP’s style of playing blame game and fanning sentiments had affected race relations in Malaysia.

“We need the Chinese and Malays to be united,” he said.

Aziz also noted that Kit Siang had never asked his son Guan Eng to step down even after he was charged with corruption in court.

“But they were quick to demand others to resign,” he said.

Former Kedah DAP chairman Lee Guan Aik said it was not good for any party if the same individual holds the reins for far too long.

“Better to past the baton to the younger generation who have better ideas to improve the party, and work towards securing a better future for Malaysia,” he said.

ANN

.