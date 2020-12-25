NO X’MAS RESPITE – COVID-19 CHARGES ON: 1,247 NEW CASES, 4 NEW CLUSTERS FOUND, 3 MORE GOLF CLUBS REPORT INFECTIONS

1,247 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 1,247 Covid-19 cases and three deaths in the past 24 hours. Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 1,441 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 82,540. In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 101,565. There are 18,576 active cases with 108 patients being treated in intensive care and 47 requiring respiratory assistance. Meanwhile, the three deaths bring the death toll to 449. Among the three deaths were a 76-year-old Malaysian man and a 65-year-old man who was a foreigner, both from Sabah. A 64-year-old Malaysian woman also died in Selangor. All three had pre-existing conditions. Selangor continued to record the highest number of cases with 461 infections, followed by Sabah with 225 and Johor with 205. Kuala Lumpur reported 140 new cases, while Negeri Sembilan reported 89 and Perak 55. Meanwhile, Penang reported 25 cases followed by Melaka (14), Pahang (11), Labuan (8), Putrajaya (7), Kelantan (4) and Sarawak (3). Perlis, Kedah and Terengganu were the only states that did not report any new Covid-19 cases. Some 211 cases today were related to prison and immigration depot clusters, namely the Jalan Harapan (86), Tembok Gajah (113) and the Tembok (8) prison clusters. The new Pompod cluster reported four cases. Only two out of the 1,247 cases today were imported transmissions. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Association calls for more vigilance after three more golf clubs in Selangor report Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR — The Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) is urging all golf clubs to make declaration forms obligatory after three more confirmed they had been affected by Covid-19 cases.

Kelab Rahman Putra (KRP), Sungai Long Golf and Country Club and Impian Golf and Country Club (IGCC), all in Selangor, are the latest to report infections among either staff or members.

MGA honorary secretary Datuk Zulkifli Ismail told Malay Mail some clubs were lax when it came to enforcing SOPs.

He suggested that all clubs should make it compulsory for members and guests to fill out a declaration form as this will reveal where they have played golf in the last two weeks.

Some golf clubs, he added, are strict in enforcing this rule as they do not want a golfer who played in a golf course in the red zone to play at their club within the next two weeks for fears of infections. Not only that, the information in the form will allow for easier contact tracing if necessary.

“Some are already doing this, but I think all clubs should follow this method and make them sign declaration forms. This is over and above the usual SOPs like temperature checks and MySejahtera check-ins,” said Zulkifli when contacted today.

“I also want to point out that we have said repeatedly that when organising competitions the limit is 100 people, no prize giving at golf clubs in red zones and the men’s room or locker room must be limited to a maximum of 15 to 20 people at any one time, depending on the size of the changing room.”

“However, some clubs are stubborn and are breaking this rule.

“Mind you, the locker room is air-conditioned so you don’t want to be in there for a long time with the usual capacity. It’s not safe.

“Not only that, if you want to use the showers — in the off chance it rains and you’re drenched and in need of a change of clothes — then bring your own towel, take a quick shower and leave.

“MGA can only advise and provide the guidelines to keep you safe but if the clubs do not follow these steps which we have painstakingly come up with after hours of discussions with both the National Security Council (MKN) and Health Ministry (MOH) then we will continue to see cases appear,” he said.

Sungai Long sent out a notice today informing members that one of its staff had contracted Covid-19 and that it is now closed until further notice.

Meanwhile, IGCC informed its members yesterday that a close relative of one of its members tested positive on December 23. The member visited the club on December 17, 20 and 23 while the relative was at the club on December 20.

It was forced to close yesterday for sanitation and its staff will undergo the Covid-19 tests.

KRP issued a notice today stating that at least two of its members had caught Covid-19. The notice stated they were part of a group of members and their non-golfing friends were dining at the Putra Cafe on December 17.

One of the guests was already not feeling well and later tested positive. The notice said despite the matter happening a week ago, they have not been contacted by MKN nor MOH regarding new cases traced back to the club.

In response, the club is closing its Golfers Terrace and Putra Cafe from today until December 28 to allow cleaning and sanitisation.

The golf course, kitchen and changing rooms are still open but towels will no longer be provided.

In total, eight golf clubs have been affected by Covid-19.

In November, the Royal Selangor Club saw seven Covid-19 cases stemming from a golfer who tested positive on October 26. The index patient was said to have played golf at RSGC on October 24 and at TPC KL, located at Bukit Kiara, two days later.

Apart from that, Kelab Golf Negara Subang, Danau Golf Club in Bangi as well as Staffield Country Resort, situated at the 13th mile of the Seremban-Kuala Lumpur’s country road, also reported Covid-19 cases. MALAY MAIL

4 new Covid-19 clusters

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry reported four new clusters today affecting Selangor, Penang, Sabah and Kuala Lumpur. They are the Cassia Diamond cluster involving Selangor and Penang; the Pompod cluster involving Sabah; and the Kiara and Perkasa construction site clusters both in Kuala Lumpur. The Cassia Diamond cluster involving Klang, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Kuala Selangor and Gombak in Selangor, and also Barat Daya in Penang was detected yesterday when an individual was screened after showing symptoms. A total of 76 individuals have been screened so far with 25 positive cases. Meanwhile, the index case for the Pompod cluster involving Kota Belud and Kudat in Sabah tested positive on Dec 13 after screening of symptomatic individuals. A total of 216 people were screened, of which 19 tested positive. On the Kiara construction site cluster, Noor Hisham said the positive cases were detected since Dec 21 following targeted screenings at construction sites. The workplace cluster involving Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, has 13 positive cases from the 372 individuals screened. On the Perkasa construction site cluster from Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, he said cases were first detected starting from Dec 22 following targeted screenings. A total of 451 people have been screened with 11 positive cases. Noor Hisham also announced that six clusters have officially ended today, bringing the total number of active clusters to 204. The six clusters were the Tanamera, Jalan Kalabakan, Seri Terapi, Seri Pasir, Astaka and Tembaga clusters. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

