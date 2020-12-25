ANOTHER BILLION-RINGGIT CONTRACT FOR ALREADY GRAFT-RIDDLED IMMIGRATION?

PETALING JAYA: As the year draws to a close, the contract winner of the RM1.5bil National Integrated Immigration System (NIIS) project is heating up in the market again.

While there has yet to be any official announcement from the government, sources said Putrajaya has decided on who to award the project to.

It was previously reported that Iris Corp Bhd and MyEG Services Bhd were among the frontrunners for the project to replace the existing Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMS).

Iris has been actively traded recently, landing on the No. 2 spot of the most actively traded counters yesterday with 329.93 million shares exchanging hands.

It was up 2.5 sen or 6.58% to 40.5 sen. Over the past month, its share price has risen 14.08%.

ANN

.