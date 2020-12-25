NAJIB DROPS A SHOCKER – ‘ONE IN EVERY 300 MALAYSIANS’ HAS COVID-19? WHY THE DEAFENING SILENCE – EX-PM GRILLS MUHYIDDIN, DEMANDS TRANSPARENCY & EXPLANATION OVER SHOCKING SPIKES IN INFECTIONS

‘Silence is not an option’, Najib tells govt on Covid-19 spike

PETALING JAYA: After the number of Covid-19 cases nationwide breached the 100,000 mark, former prime minister Najib Razak has urged the government to step in and allay the public’s fears.

He said there was no denying that the number was a cause for concern, saying it gave a huge psychological impact.

The 100,000 figure means about one in every 300 Malaysians has been infected by the virus.

“I believe this has caused many to be worried and angry,” Najib said in a Facebook post today.

He said many were disappointed that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government was keeping mum over the matter, adding that PN should provide an explanation on the matter in a special address.

The government, he said, should also list the steps they are taking to curb the pandemic.

“Silence is not an option. The government needs to face the public and calm them.”

The country’s number of Covid-19 infections has surpassed the 100,000 mark after the health ministry reported 1,581 cases yesterday, making Malaysia one of the 75 countries to have recorded more than 100,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of infections now stands at 100,318, and is likely to climb later today.

