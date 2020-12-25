BOMBSHELL – THE BEST MAN ABLE TO REALLY PULL TOGETHER ENOUGH SUPPORT TO TOPPLE ‘BACKDOOR’ PN WILL BE THE ONE WHO LEADS THE OPPOSITION’S ‘GRAND COALITION’: FED-UP AMANAH FIRES BACK – INDEED ANWARISTAS, BY THEIR ACTS OF INTIMIDATION & BULLYING, REVEAL ANWAR AS SELFISH, ANNOYING & UNDESERVING TO BE PM WITH ILLOGICAL & INCESSANT DEMANDS THAT ‘ONLY HE DESERVES TO BE PM’ WHEN HE HAS ZERO ‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’ – AND IS NOW DRAGGING DOWN THE WHOLE COUNTRY BY TRYING TO SMEAR & BLOCK THE REST OF THE OPPOSITION
Amanah members not Anwar or Dr M fanatics- deputy president
Amanah and its members are not fanatical followers of anyone, said party deputy president Salahuddin Ayub.
At the same time, he said there was no intent to sideline PKR president Anwar Ibrahim – amid tense speculation that there are moves to pressure the latter to step down as opposition leader.
Speaking at the Amanah Youth convention today, Salahuddin said the party’s current goal is to topple Perikatan Nasional (PN).
“There is no intention to sideline Anwar as we are accused of daily. I want to explain Amanah’s stance.
“I am not (Amanah president) Mohamad Sabu’s walaun. Amanah is not anyone’s walaun,” he said.
“We are not walaun of (former premier) Dr Mahathir Mohamad, nor Anwar. But we want Harapan to stand and topple the backdoor government,” he stressed.
The opposition is in a state of flux after failing to defeat PN in the Budget 2021 debate at the Dewan Rakyat.
DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah’s Mohamad had called for a political reset and a unification of the opposition.
They also urged Harapan to stop hoping for defections from PN.
However, PKR insists that Anwar will be able to secure the numbers needed to form a new government.
Meanwhile, Warisan is pushing for a change of leadership in the opposition, which appears to have gained traction among some in Harapan.
The party deputy president said the coalition is not to launch a new movement but to provide a new hope to the fractured opposition.
“What is this grand coalition? It has no intention of sidelining Anwar as claimed by some quarters recently.
“I know Amanah leaders are those most committed to Pakatan Harapan. We don’t want to be anyone’s fanatical follower (walaun).
A grand opposition coalition was first raised by Pejuang’s pro tem deputy president Marzuki Yahya and Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal.
Warisan is an ally of PH while Pejuang is a splinter party formed by Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his supporters following their exit from Bersatu.
The Pulai MP said the PH presidential council had given Anwar the freedom to secure the support for the coalition from other parties.
PH will be the backbone of the grand coalition and Anwar will continue to lead it, he said.
“PH will be the backbone, no one else will lead it. The PH agreement is intact and Anwar remains its leader.”