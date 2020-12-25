Amanah members not Anwar or Dr M fanatics- deputy president

Amanah and its members are not fanatical followers of anyone, said party deputy president Salahuddin Ayub.

At the same time, he said there was no intent to sideline PKR president Anwar Ibrahim – amid tense speculation that there are moves to pressure the latter to step down as opposition leader.

Speaking at the Amanah Youth convention today, Salahuddin said the party’s current goal is to topple Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“There is no intention to sideline Anwar as we are accused of daily. I want to explain Amanah’s stance.

“I know Amanah leaders are those most committed to Pakatan Harapan. We don’t want to be anyone’s walaun (fanatical follower).

“I am not (Amanah president) Mohamad Sabu’s walaun. Amanah is not anyone’s walaun,” he said.

“We are not walaun of (former premier) Dr Mahathir Mohamad, nor Anwar. But we want Harapan to stand and topple the backdoor government,” he stressed.

The opposition is in a state of flux after failing to defeat PN in the Budget 2021 debate at the Dewan Rakyat.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah’s Mohamad had called for a political reset and a unification of the opposition.

They also urged Harapan to stop hoping for defections from PN.

However, PKR insists that Anwar will be able to secure the numbers needed to form a new government.

Meanwhile, Warisan is pushing for a change of leadership in the opposition, which appears to have gained traction among some in Harapan.

