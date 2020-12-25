‘NO TO DAP’ MAY BE TEMPORARY IN UMNO – KU LI REVEALS PARTY’S STAND DUE TO ‘SOME SENTIMENTS’ BUT NOT A FINAL ONE – ‘AS LEADERS, WE MUST BE WISE IN DIVIDING & MANAGING POWER. IF THE PROBLEM REQUIRES US TO DO SOMETHING THAT CAN BENEFIT THE PEOPLE, THAT SHOULD BE THE PRIORITY’

‘No DAP, no Anwar’ merely sentiments in Umno, says Ku Li

KAJANG: The “No DAP, no Anwar” position by Umno should not be the party’s final stand, hinted Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

Instead, the welfare and needs of the people must come first always, he told a press conference held after a forum by the National Professors Council.

The “No-DAP, no Anwar” stand, he said, was just due to some sentiments existing in Umno.

“If the problem requires us to do something that can benefit the rakyat, then that should be the priority,” Tengku Razaleigh said.

“As for DAP, we as leaders must be wise in managing or dividing power, determining and monitoring what can be given and done by our (political) partners.”

Tengku Razaleigh said this when asked by forum participants whether the “No DAP, no Anwar” narrative held by Umno was still appropriate in the light of the country’s political situation.

On Dec 14, Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi had urged the party not to rigidly rule out working with others, such as opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and DAP.

If necessary, Umno should form a unity government with the support of opposition parties, starting in Perak, he said.

“Umno must be bold to pioneer this for the survival of the people. Why must we be afraid?

“Perak Umno should be given the opportunity to form a unity government without the need for a rigid coalition of political parties,” Puad said in a Facebook posting.

Puad said the “No Anwar, no DAP” slogan would not necessarily remain relevant all the time, as political scenarios and the people would keep changing.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

