KAJANG: The longest-serving elected representative in the country, Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, gave the impression that he is ready to take a break from his political career if he is not needed in the 15th general election (GE15).

Tengku Razaleigh, affectionately known as Ku Li, who has been the MP for Gua Musang since 1986, said that young people need to be brave and show their credibility to be appointed as elected representatives or leaders when given the opportunity.

“We are ready to rest on our laurels …. it is up to the party for the next step (if our service is not needed).

“Young people, as the leaders of the future, need to step forward and champion what needs to be done so that change can be done as soon as possible.

“Many things can be done instead of just waiting for change to happen. Other countries have changed, why can’t we?”

Ku Li said this when met by reporters after being a guest on a programme organised by the National Council of Professors here today.

Ku Li, who is also the chairman of the Umno advisory council, was asked about calls for him to take a break or to step down from the political arena and be replaced by a younger leader.

He had been active with press conferences and appearances lately at several political events. He was teased whether he wanted to become a prime minister. To this, Ku Li said with a smile that he had never wanted the post during his career as a politician.

“If I wanted to be the prime minister, I would have been the PM a long time ago. But I am not interested in the position. I am close to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“In 1977, I was the most senior man and was offered (the post) by Tun Hussein Onn as his deputy prime minister, but I turned it down.

“I focused on the oil industry and because of that Petronas is strong… we all have our roles to play.”

‘No DAP, no Anwar’ merely sentiments in Umno, says Ku Li

KAJANG: The “No DAP, no Anwar” position by Umno should not be the party’s final stand, hinted Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

Instead, the welfare and needs of the people must come first always, he told a press conference held after a forum by the National Professors Council.

The “No-DAP, no Anwar” stand, he said, was just due to some sentiments existing in Umno.

“If the problem requires us to do something that can benefit the rakyat, then that should be the priority,” Tengku Razaleigh said.

“As for DAP, we as leaders must be wise in managing or dividing power, determining and monitoring what can be given and done by our (political) partners.”

Tengku Razaleigh said this when asked by forum participants whether the “No DAP, no Anwar” narrative held by Umno was still appropriate in the light of the country’s political situation.

On Dec 14, Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi had urged the party not to rigidly rule out working with others, such as opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and DAP.

If necessary, Umno should form a unity government with the support of opposition parties, starting in Perak, he said.

“Umno must be bold to pioneer this for the survival of the people. Why must we be afraid?

“Perak Umno should be given the opportunity to form a unity government without the need for a rigid coalition of political parties,” Puad said in a Facebook posting.

Puad said the “No Anwar, no DAP” slogan would not necessarily remain relevant all the time, as political scenarios and the people would keep changing.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.