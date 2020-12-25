‘MAY OUR HUMANITY STAND OUT’ – MAHATHIR WISHES MALAYSIANS A HAPPY CHRISTMAS – EVEN AS A RAMPAGING JAKIM BANS X’MAS GREETINGS ON CAKES, PRODUCTS TO BE SOLD PUBLICLY, ONLY ALLOWED IN ‘PRIVATE ORDERS’

THIS Christmas, Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s wish is for the Covid-19 vaccines to work effectively and bring life back to normal.

“We have been dealing with this pandemic for almost a year.

“High hopes are placed on vaccines that may be able to restore some normalcy to life,” Dr Mahathir said in a statement today.

The two-time prime minister said Covid-19 has significantly changed the way festivals are celebrated and that this year’s Christmas would not be any different.

He urged everyone to have confidence the pandemic, which has been a challenge to many, would eventually come to an end.

“This time the celebration is in an imperfect state, unlike previous years.

“Malaysians have had to experience these unavoidable restrictions and constraints resulting from Covid-19 in several other festivals.

“While waiting for this to be achieved, we need to strengthen our spirit so that feelings of stress and sadness do not envelope us. We need to have confidence that behind every darkness there is definitely a light that will illuminate life,” he said.

The nonagenarian hoped that those celebrating Christmas will find joy and peace with their families and loved ones.

“Hasmah and I would like to take this opportunity to wish a Merry Christmas to all Christians.

“May our humanity stand out and bring a brighter light of joy in this celebration,” he said.

Putrajaya recently announced it has secured a deal with Pfizer to purchase 12.8 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Another agreement was also signed with AstraZeneca for the procurement of 6.4 million doses of its vaccine. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

