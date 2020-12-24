BIG TROUBLE EVERYWHERE – WHILE CLUELESS MUHYIDDIN SCRATCHES HIS HEAD OVER COVID-19 VACCINE – MORE URBAN PEOPLE FURIOUS AT BECOMING POORER – EVEN AS PARENTS FEAR SENDING THEIR KIDS BACK TO SCHOOL AT JAN 20 RESTART
Urban poverty fallout from Covid-19, warns Selangor rep
The PKR lawmaker said it is disheartening to see people who were “normal” before Covid-19 now lose their businesses, source of income and jobs.
“If you look at Shah Alam, you may see terrace, brick houses but they are actually poor. A terrace house could have 10 family members staying in with only one breadwinner.”
“It is where the elite live in Shah Alam, but there’s one family with nine family members, two in universities, three in secondary schools.
“They own only one laptop and it is broken. Whenever there are online classes, they have to borrow their parents’ phones. So, we gave them a new laptop,” he said.
Another resident in Setia Alam asked Najwan to accompany him to the bank to help negotiate and reschedule his car loan.
The bank had repossessed the car as the owner defaulted on the instalments.
“I told him I could not do that but I will help with what I can,” Najwan said.
Every Selangor assemblyman has an annual allocation of RM800,000.
“I have 52,000 voters in my area, so I really have to plan how to distribute my allocation, including for projects, such as building bus stands and roads.
“This year, many celebrations were cancelled and we channelled that money to food banks.
“To date, I have spent about RM120,000 for food banks where more than 4,000 families are benefiting from basic meals.”
Aside from assisting those affected economically, Najwan said his office is also helping families whose members were infected with Covid-19.
“When one is a confirmed Covid-19 case, the whole family have to be quarantined for 14 days. We sent help to a family living in a bungalow inherited from their late parents.
“The head of the family had to be sent to Sg Buloh hospital and the remaining 11 members of the family struggled. So, we sent food, nappies and arranged a medical team to help them do swab tests.”
The good thing is that when times are bad, the community is more united, said Najwan.
“The community is more responsive to their neighbours and there is greater empathy where people started living selflessly with the ‘kita jaga kita’ (we care for each other) attitude.
“I am getting closer to the people in my constituency. If they cannot visit the service centre, they will text me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.”
A majority requested for cash assistance and small favours. And the service centre tracks an average of 30 to 40 visitors on working days.
“At present, most enquiries are for back-to-school donations. Also, to apply on the RiDE (Roda Darul Ehsan) initiative by the state government to help youth entering the e-hailing business.”
Parents still hesitant over schools reopening on January 20
Malaysia is reaching the six-digit infection rate after 2,062 cases yesterday, bringing the total to 97,389 while the number of fatalities increased to 439.
Khaled Emdad, a father of four from Subang Jaya in Selangor told The Malaysian Insight he would continue to home-school his children or register them at tuition facilities if he is not confident with the situation.
“I have to be 100% sure there is no risk of contracting the virus at the school and that strict measures are in place.
“No parent should be comfortable sending their children back to school. Measures need to be implemented which ensures everyone is safe, while minimising direct contact,” the 29-year-old said.
Nurul Zulkifli, whose two children would enrol into primary one and preschool, said she is concerned that her children won’t be able to adhere to the SOP, which might put them at risk of contracting the virus.
“Half-worried, half-excited. My eldest daughter is entering primary one and my youngest in preschool.
“I am worried that my children will not be able to adhere to the SOP and will mix around freely with other kids.
“Personal hygiene is the main issue and I will need to instil this in them,” Nurul said.
She is considering not sending the children back to school as well.
“In fact, we are planning to get them a tab or a student version laptop which could be used for online classes.
“Since the movement-control order (MCO) in March, teachers have been sending over homework and exercises online.
“So, we are looking at the possibility schools might not be opened soon and new syllabus will be carried on via online,” she said.
The country imposed a strict nationwide lockdown for seven weeks from March 18 to May 3 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Starting from May 4, the country implemented the conditional MCO and ended it on June 9.
The recovery MCO began on June 10, but the CMCO returned to the Klang Valley on October 14.
During the MCO period, all schools were directed to close. They reopened in phases during the RMCO period.
On June 24, schools reopened for pupils sitting for public examinations, followed by July 15 for form one to four and remove class (transition year) pupils, as well as year five and six pupils. On July 22, schools reopened for year one to four pupils.
Schools were shuttered less than four months later from November 9 due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Another parent, Siti Marliza, 46, said she would be anxious once school begins for her children but just needs an assurance from teachers and schools to ensure safety.
“I know there is no such thing as a risk-free environment, so as a parent, I must assess the situation and compare the trade-offs of staying home versus going out to school,” Siti said.
“The fact is, you can interact with each other, wear a mask and conduct yourself in a day-to-day life in normal SOP. Things will be different then.”
While returning to school is exciting for many pupils, unfortunately, she said 2021 is not a typical year with the virus still around.
Steven Meng, 36 told The Malaysian Insight he has no qualms about sending his daughter back to school next year.
“Mainly because I have confidence in her kindergarten to take the necessary steps to safeguard my daughter’s health.”
He said the vaccine has also brought along confidence that things will return to normal soon.
“It’s been almost a year that children have lost out on education and seeing that a vaccine is on the horizon, I feel it’s important for my daughter to go back to school to continue her development,” he said.
Meng is not the only parent who is keen to allow his children to go back to school.
Intan Shafinaz, 26 said online learning does not seem to be helping her child’s education development as much.
“I know the teachers are doing their very best but I think it’s not the same for the children. I want my daughter to be able to develop her learning so that she can learn what she’s supposed to in school.”
She said while she feels excited and scared at the same time, she believes it is better for her children to have face-to-face learning instead of online.
“I hope they took the time they had during this pandemic to think about the safety and the children’s health during school next year.”
Director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah previously said a total of 1,257 pupils were infected from September 20 until October 21, when the country was facing a third wave of the epidemic.
Of that, 46.7% or 587 were from primary school, while 670 or 53.3% were secondary school pupils.
A total of 830 primary school pupils and 1,315 secondary school pupils were infected with Covid-19 between February and October 21.
A 14-year-old boy died on September 4.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
