NAJIB’S CLOUT RETURNS – ONE WORD & IGP RUSHES TO HEED HIS POLITICAL ‘WISDOM’: DON’T GIVE AMMO TO OPPOSITION, BY QUESTIONING GUAN ENG ON X’MAS EVE, SUMMON HIM DURING 1ST WEEK OF NEW YEAR – AND LIKE MAGIC, COPS POSTPONE X’MAS EVE GRILLING

The police have cancelled the recording of DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng’s statement tomorrow due to their oversight in fixing the appointment on Christmas eve.
“I have been informed by my lawyer and MP for Puchong, Gobind Singh Deo, that the police have cancelled the recording of my police statement tomorrow and will fix another date next year,” Lim said in a statement today.
The Bagan MP said the police had earlier fixed his appointment at 10am tomorrow at IPD Timur Laut in Penang in regard to two press releases which he issued in 2019.
However, Lim did not go into detail about the said press releases. At that time, he was still the finance minister under the Pakatan Harapan government.
Meanwhile, Lim said Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador had personally texted him to apologise for the officer’s oversight in fixing the appointment date on Christmas eve.
He said he also thanked Hamid for the Christmas greeting to him and his family.
For the record, in June next year, the court will hear evidence from the prosecution against Lim, who faces four charges over the Penang undersea tunnel project.
The former Penang chief minister was accused of receiving gratification of RM3.3 million, soliciting bribes amounting to 10 percent of the profits for the project and abusing his position to dispose of two plots of land valued at RM208 million. MKINI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI
.