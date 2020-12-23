NON-STOP ‘SANDIWARA’ FROM ANWAR CAMP – NOW LARRY SNG, NOT KNOWN FOR UPSTANDING CHARACTER, MOVES FROM WANTING TO QUIT AS PKR STATE CHIEF BECAUSE HE’S NOT A DAYAK – INTO WANTING TO BRING A DAY TO LEAD SARAWAK PAKATAN! WHY NOT PKR JUST ADMIT IT – THEY WANT TO GRAB SARAWAK DAP’S SEATS IN UPCOMING STATE ELECTION

A Dayak to lead Sarawak PH into 12th state election

KUCHING: Sarawak Pakatan Harapan is expected to propose that a Dayak chief ministerial candidate be named to lead the opposition parties into the 12th state election.

Sarawak PKR chairman Larry Sng said it was not necessary for the candidate to be a party chairman or PH chairman, only that he be a Dayak.

Earlier, in a Facebook post, Sng wrote that Dayaks are the majority in Sarawak yet their areas are the poorest and most underdeveloped.

On Monday, Sng announced his decision to step down as the PKR chairman, after leading the party for nine months, saying he believed the party could do better if it was led by a Dayak. But earlier today, the party rejected his resignation.

Sng said he had discussed the proposal with PKR state leaders and coalition partners, including Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who is also the state’s PH chairman.

“I have spoken to Chong and he is open to the idea of naming a Dayak candidate to lead. We will discuss it further in the next few weeks,” he said when contacted.

Sng said PH would continue to discuss seat distributions with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) to avoid overlapping seats.

“PSB’s views (on Dayak chief minister candidate) will be considered if they can resolve the seat negotiations with us.

“If my proposal of having a Dayak chief minister candidate to lead PH in the upcoming state polls is accepted by the PKR central leadership and state coalition partners, I am willing to consider staying on as the state PKR chairman,” he said.

He added that he has no issue working with PSB for the interest of the people, especially for the Dayaks. “If we want to win, we have to work together.”

Sng said it was extremely unfair for the Dayaks, the majority in Sarawak, to remain poor compared with other races in the state. Although the chief ministers had claimed to represent all race, the Dayaks were marginalised in all aspects.

“If we have a Dayak chief minister, I believe more focus and opportunities will be given to them.”

The late Stephen Kalong Ningkan was the first chief minister of Sarawak from 1963 to 1966. He was succeeded by the late Tawi Sli, from 1966 to 1970, who was also the last Dayak who held the position.

