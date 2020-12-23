ANOTHER TALL TALE FROM KHAIRY? PUTRAJAYA BOUGHT PFIZER VACCINE AT ‘COST PRICE’ – BUT WHAT IS ‘COST PRICE’? DOES KJ MEAN ZERO PROFIT FOR PFIZER – OR ‘COST PRICE’ AS IN WHATEVER PRICE MUHYIDDIN & CO ‘AGREED’ WITH PFIZER?

Khairy: Putrajaya bought Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine at cost price

KUALA LUMPUR— Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today announced that the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech will be procured at cost price.

In a press conference at the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Khairy shared that Malaysia is also in negotiations with Pfizer to increase the amount purchased by another 20 per cent if the need arises.

Malaysia has already secured 12.8 million doses, which will cover 20 per cent of the Malaysian population.

Khairy ready to face PAC over vaccine procurement

He said this following DAP leader Lim Kit Siang’s repeated claim that Malaysia was paying 20 times more than Belgium for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The Iskandar Puteri MP had said Malaysians were entitled to know how much the government was really paying for the vaccine in the face of confusion over the price.

