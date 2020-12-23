COUNTDOWN TO 2021 – NO TIME TO LOSE FOR GUAN ENG, MAT SABU, MAHATHIR & SHAFIE – IMMEDIATELY CHOP OFF THE SELFISH SPOILT PARTS BLOCKING PAKATAN FROM SAVING MALAYSIA: WAS PAKATAN FORMED TO MAKE ANWAR PM? WAS PKR FORMED TO MAKE ANWAR PM? DOES ‘EMPEROR WITHOUT CLOTHES’ ANWAR REALIZE HOW SILLY HE LOOKS – DO HIS PROPAGANDISTS REALIZE HOW STUPID THEY SOUND?

For the grand coalition of the opposition, we must think the unthinkable.

Re-set, re-calibrate, re-invent and others are nice words to hear in terms of regrouping and strengthening the opposition forces.

Whether there is going to be a grand coalition of parties or not is yet to be seen.

But one thing is clear, without uniting the opposition, taking Putrajaya is a pipe dream.

Backdoor Perikatan Nasional might have been vulnerable before the Budget 2021 was introduced, debated and passed in the Parliament.

The political scenario is different.

The opposition by linking the fall of the PN government with the defeat of the budget made a cardinal mistake.

By not standing up to reject the budget at the policy stage, a golden opportunity was lost by Pakatan Harapan.

The big talk of defeating the budget at the committee levels more meant to redeem the image in the eyes of the public soon fizzled out.

The opposition must be transparent as to why it lost power after taking power in May 2018, who was responsible for this debacle and whether it could reassure to the public the debacle will not be repeated in the future.

Second is the lack of standing up against the budget and why the opposition acquiesced in not opposing the budget let alone defeating it.

The idea of the grand coalition is a good one, but it cannot be simply for its own sake.

Past mistakes must be frankly admitted and apologies tendered. Those responsible for the fall of the Harapan government earlier must be held accountable.

There are no two ways about it.

Harapan’s wishy-washy stand and those responsible for not taking a principled stand against the budget must be debated and analysed for the sake of public interest.

Forming a grand coalition is not a simple task; it not the leaders of the various opposition parties are waiting to embrace each in a new united front. Far from it.

Irreconcilable differences between Anwar Ibrahim on the one hand, and Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Shafie Adpal on the other hand, must turn around into reconcilable ones.

It might look impossible, but then how do you take on the government of Muhyiddin Yassin that took a backdoor approach to grab power.

Dislodging the PN government is not going to be that easy. Must think the unthinkable to do so.

Thinking of taking power is one thing, but then how do you move towards this objective?

I suggest as a preliminary move, the oppositional forces come together in a closed forum to frank debate and decide on matters of common interest.

I think whatever differences there are can be ironed out in the larger public interest.

If the opposition does not act putting aside their differences however intractable they are, Malaysia might not be saved.

P RAMASAMY is the state assemblyperson for Perai. He is also deputy chief minister (II) of Penang.

